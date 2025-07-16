Ponderosa & Bonanza Steakhouses Launch Hearty Homestyle Buffet Menu

July 16, 2025 // Franchising.com // LOS ANGELES – Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses have unveiled their limited time Hearty Homestyle Buffet, starting at $12.99 for lunch and $15.99 for dinner, featuring comfort-filled classics crafted to satisfy every appetite. Available at participating locations now through Oct. 1, guests can enjoy timeless offerings that embrace homestyle flavors and put a fresh twist on familiar favorites.

The buffet features Ponderosa & Bonanza’s signature Meatloaf and crispy Fried Chicken – two beloved classics that are the perfect fix for hearty cravings. Guests can also enjoy the return of made-from-scratch dishes including Stuffed Peppers packed with savory meatloaf and mozzarella cheese and Chicken Biscuit Pie, made with southern-style biscuits and a comforting pot pie filling. Other must-try sides include the Loaded Mashed Potatoes, topped with melted cheese, bacon pieces and sliced green onions, and Sausage O’Brien, a skillet-style medley of sausage, bell peppers, onions and seasoned red potatoes, finished with melted butter.

Ponderosa & Bonanza is also including two fresh salad options as part of the Hearty Homestyle Buffet – the Classic Caesar Salad with crisp romaine lettuce, shredded parmesan, croutons and a creamy Caesar dressing, and the BLT Pasta Salad, loaded with penne, romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, green onions, bacon pieces and tossed in a rich bacon ranch dressing. Guests can round out their meal with sweet staples like Peanut Butter Fudge, or Ponderosa & Bonanza’s signature Ice Cream Bar for the ultimate comfort feast.

