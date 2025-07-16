Poolwerx Appoints Steve Greenbaum as Global Executive Director

Poolwerx has announced the appointment of franchise leader Steve Greenbaum as Global Executive Director, signaling a new phase of international growth and operational focus.

DALLAS, June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Based in Denver, Greenbaum brings decades of franchising leadership experience to the Poolwerx brand. He founded PostNet International Franchise Corporation, growing it to nearly 700 locations across 14 countries. He later served as CEO of Best Life Brands and now leads Full Contact Franchising. A former Chairman of the International Franchise Association (IFA), Certified Franchise Executive, and Undercover Boss alumnus, Greenbaum has spent the past nine months as a Non-Executive Director at Poolwerx, building a strong connection with the brand.

"It's an honor to take on this role with such a purpose-driven organization," said Mr Greenbaum.

As part of this leadership transition, Poolwerx Founder and former CEO John O'Brien steps into a Non-Executive Director role. O'Brien, who established the company over 30 years ago, will continue to provide strategic input to support long-term vision and stability.

"This is a natural and exciting evolution," said Mr O'Brien. "Steve is a trusted friend and respected leader whose experience will be invaluable as we continue to grow globally. I remain deeply committed to our brand and look forward to supporting the team in this next chapter."

Andrew Kidd will continue as CEO of Poolwerx USA, leading the North American business and working closely with Greenbaum to build on the brand's momentum.

"Steve brings a rare mix of strategic vision and genuine care for people," said Mr Kidd. "His leadership will be a major asset as we continue to scale across the U.S. and globally."

This transition reinforces Poolwerx's commitment to franchisee profitability, innovation, and sustainable international expansion.

About Poolwerx

Poolwerx is the world's largest global franchise pool service and retail brand, with a network of over 650 service vehicles and 180 retail stores across the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. Committed to delivering exceptional service and expertise, Poolwerx helps pool and spa owners enjoy a clean, healthy, and safe pool experience. Learn more at www.poolwerx.com.

For more information about Poolwerx franchise opportunities, please visit poolwerxfranchising.com.

