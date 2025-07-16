Sip Fresh New Opening in Temecula

July 16, 2025 // Franchising.com // TEMECULA, Calif.—Sip Fresh will make its next splash at the Promenade Temecula, with its Grand opening scheduled for July 19th, marking the second location for multi-unit franchisee Kevin Tam.

Also the owner of the Sip Fresh location at Westfield UTC in San Diego, Tam’s newest store will open inside Brookfield’s bustling Promenade Temecula.

“Sip Fresh really taps into what modern consumers want – beverages that are fresh, flavorful and visually exciting,” said Tam. “We’ve had great traction in San Diego, and I’m excited to bring that same energy to Promenade Temecula. It’s the perfect place for a refreshing beverage concept that stands out and draws a crowd.”

Before joining Sip Fresh, Tam built a successful career in the QSR and fast casual sectors, previously serving in leadership roles with Wetzel’s Pretzels and Sweetgreen, giving him a deep understanding of high-volume, high-traffic operations.

“Kevin’s operational background and mall experience make him a key partner,”said Sharon Arthofer, CEO and Founder of Sip Fresh. “We’re thrilled to bring Sip Fresh’s handcrafted, fresh beverages to Promenade Temecula, a dynamic retail space, and the surrounding community.”

SOURCE Sip Fresh®

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.