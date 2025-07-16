Thirty-five Years & Three Generations - Chris Puiia Named Production Manager at Between Rounds

July 16, 2025 // Franchising.com // MANCHESTER, EAST WINDSOR, SOUTH WINDSOR, TOLLAND AND VERNON, CT… Chris Puiia has been named Production Manager at Between Rounds Bakery Sandwich Café.

As the third-generation in the Puiia family of bagel makers and a Between Rounds future owner, Chris is the son of Jerry Puiia, Between Rounds co-founder and the grandson of Vito Puiia who started the business with Joseph Puiia in Hoboken, NJ back in 1990. Between Rounds in Vernon was modeled after the Hoboken, NJ store.

“My son Chris learned the bagel business from the ground up and we’re thrilled to have him take the helm overseeing Production at Between Rounds,” said Jerry Puiia.

In his new role as Production Manager, Chris Puiia oversees production, coordinates deliveries, and manages inventory levels for wholesale and retail accounts. In addition to the wholesale business, he ensures that Between Rounds retail locations have daily and featured products and also handles much of the marketing. Chris Puiia works closely with Joseph Puiia in their South Windsor headquarters.

Prior to returning to Between Rounds, Puiia was an Account Manager at Foundation Management & Pro-Productions which provided Executive Director and event production services for nonprofits in the Boston area.

Puiia graduated from Endicott College, Beverly, MA in 2018 and holds a Bachelor of Science in Sport Management with a minor in Business Administration.

He is a resident of South Windsor, CT.

