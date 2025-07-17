Juice It Up! Proudly Brings Refreshing Flavor And Superb Functionality To Anaheim Hills With New Location

July 17, 2025 // Franchising.com // IRVINE, Calif. – Juice It Up! has opened a new Orange County location in Anaheim Hills. Owned and operated by local franchisee Robbie Singh of the Nourthrive franchise group, the new store, which is just a few miles from the brand’s Franchise Support Center in Irvine, brings Juice It Up!’s full menu of refreshing offerings to the heart of a vibrant community. Located at Canyon Plaza, Juice It Up! is now proudly serving its signature açaí bowls, blended to order smoothies and fresh-squeezed raw juices to guests seeking delicious options to fuel up on the go.

“Anaheim Hills is a natural fit for Juice It Up! with a vibrant, growing community where people care about quality, convenience and living well,” said Robbie Singh, franchise owner of Juice It Up! Anaheim Hills. “As someone who’s passionate about bringing great businesses to great communities, I’m looking forward to building strong and lasting local connections through a premier brand that truly resonates with today’s on-the-go lifestyle.”

“We love being part of the Juice It Up! family because the brand’s commitment to quality ingredients, bold flavors and community perfectly aligns with our values at Nourthrive,” said Sabrina Ikalowych, marketing manager for the franchise group. “Since opening our first store, we’ve been consistently supported by the Juice It Up! team and our loyal guests, which has made it possible to bring Juice It Up! to more communities.”

The Juice It Up! menu has been thoughtfully designed around flavor and functionality, crafted to taste great and support an active lifestyle. The Juice It Up! menu offers several snack items, including Toasts, Pretzel Bites and Waffles, that complement its many on-the-go beverages and bowls. For three decades, Juice It Up! has helped guests “Live Life Juiced!,” a motto that underscores the brand’s longstanding commitment to providing products geared to fuel each day.

