SpringGreen Participates in 28th Annual Renewal & Remembrance Event Honoring Veterans

July 17, 2025 // Franchising.com // Plainfield, IL – SpringGreen Franchise is proud to have participated in the National Association of Landscape Professionals’ (NALP) 28th annual Renewal & Remembrance event held on July 15, 2024, in Washington, D.C. This initiative brings together landscape and lawn care professionals from across the country to give back by beautifying the grounds of Arlington National Cemetery and surrounding memorials.

As a company committed to service, SpringGreen was honored to support this year’s efforts, which included large-scale landscaping projects at both Arlington National Cemetery and the American Veterans Disabled for Life Memorial. Volunteers tackled essential work such as aeration, lime application, flower and tree planting, and the installation of nearly 10,000 resilient plants at the Memorial—all in partnership with the National Park Service.

“Participating in Renewal & Remembrance is a meaningful way to honor our nation’s heroes and support spaces that symbolize sacrifice and service,” said Brad Johnson, President of SpringGreen Franchise. “This event aligns with our values as an organization and allows us to contribute our time and expertise to a cause much larger than ourselves.”

Several SpringGreen franchise owners and Support Center team members took part in this year’s event, joining hundreds of volunteers in a collective act of respect and remembrance. For many involved, especially those with personal ties to military service, it’s an annual tradition that holds deep significance.

“Giving back through this event is a privilege we don’t take lightly,” added Johnson. “It’s an experience that leaves a lasting impression and reminds us of the power of community, connection, and service.”

SOURCE SpringGreen

###

