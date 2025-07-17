The Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Brand Expands in Western Tennessee

July 17, 2025 // Franchising.com // MADISON, N.J. – Conner Real Estate, LLC is the latest firm to affiliate with the Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate brand. Known for its deep roots in the region and commitment to personalized service, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Conner aligns seamlessly with a brand recognized for its lifestyle insights and local focus. With a strong foundation in traditional residential real estate, the affiliation enhances the brokerage’s ability to serve clients while maintaining its community-first approach.

The firm is led by a trio of individuals: Joey Conner, the company's owner; Tara Joyner, the primary broker of the Brownsville office; and Tanesha Walker, the primary broker of the Jackson location. Conner originally founded the brokerage in 2011 and has since grown the business to cover everywhere from Memphis to Lexington, Tennessee.

Conner, a Brownsville native, began his real estate journey in 2003 while working in manufacturing, and then transitioned to a full-time career in real estate three years later to better serve local families. Joyner, also from Haywood County, joined the brokerage at its founding and quickly stepped into a leadership role. Walker joined the brokerage in 2020 after a career in education, where she developed skills that she now utilizes to support both agents and clients. She recently stepped into a leadership role as the primary broker of the Jackson office.

Nearly 15 years after opening its doors, the leadership trio is guiding the firm into its next chapter by affiliating with Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC. They plan to leverage the brand’s advanced technology and marketing tools to help expand their reach, streamline operations, and pursue new growth opportunities across the Volunteer State.

The firm’s flagship office in Brownsville serves a primarily rural community with close proximity to metropolitan hubs, such as Memphis. Known for its strong blue-collar workforce and tight-knit spirit, Brownsville has been central to Conner’s success. His active involvement in local initiatives—including the Star Center, Boys & Girls Club, Carl Perkins Center, NAACP Freedom Fund, and Haywood County Schools—has helped establish the firm as a trusted name in the region.

