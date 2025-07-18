BoeFly Secures Funding to Help H&H Bagels Expand to Tennessee

July 18, 2025 // Franchising.com // NEW YORK – BoeFly, the leading financial technology company specializing in franchise funding solutions, announced today that franchisee, Diya Patel, has successfully secured financing to open her first H&H Bagels store in Knoxville, Tennessee. This is also the iconic New York bagel brand’s first location in the Volunteer State.

“I’m excited to become a H&H Bagels franchisee! This was my first time securing an SBA loan, and BoeFly was a massive help in connecting us with a skilled lender who walked us through the process and offered competitive financing. We highly recommend BoeFly’s services!”

H&H Bagels has been an institution in New York City for over 50 years. It’s authentic New York-style bagels are legendary, which is why it has been featured on TV hits Seinfeld, Sex and the City, and The Office. This New York institution, using its traditional water bagel method, is now making waves nationwide. H&H Bagels dough remains kettle-boiled in New York City water and is baked locally on-site, every day. The latest successful funding secured by BoeFly ensures those bagels will soon be baked in Knoxville.

“We have now been working with BoeFly for several years to streamline our development process and with great success,” said Michael Wharry, H&H Bagels Director of Sales and Business Development. “They provide invaluable insight at the candidate stage via their bVerify diligence service, and then – as was the case with Diya – they provide best in class financing support to our new franchisees looking to secure competitive and efficient startup financing. We would recommend BoeFly to all franchise brands looking to strengthen and streamline their diligence and financing support systems.”

“It’s exciting to have a role in helping H&H Bagels expand nationwide, and especially gratifying to help first-time operators like Diya Patel, realize her dream of business ownership,” said Mike Rozman, CEO of BoeFly. “We know small businesses are the backbone of our country, and BoeFly is proud to provide small business owners the financial resources and support they need to be successful.”

For more information on BoeFly or to learn more about how the company’s extensive suite of services could support your business, visit www.boefly.com.

About BoeFly

Founded in 2009, BoeFly is a leading financial technology company that continues to deliver innovative online tools and solutions to accelerate business forward. Led by a team of franchising and finance industry experts, BoeFly specializes in identifying gaps in the marketplace and creating customized solutions to meet changing needs. The company has developed a proprietary Franchise Sales and Finance System to meet the core needs of franchise brands and small businesses throughout the entire process, from vetting franchise candidates to matching them with lenders who can move fast.

Through its data-driven system and robust online marketplace, BoeFly is able to connect borrowers to a wide array of banks and specialty finance companies, which has accommodated over $7 billion in transactions and supported more than 600 unique franchise brands. BoeFly’s pioneering technology and products have allowed the company to offer flexible options and serve businesses at all stages of development, from established brands with thousands of locations to emerging franchisors and startups. For more information, visit www.boefly.com.

SOURCE BoeFly

###

