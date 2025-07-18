Cabana President Announces Margarita Contest. Guests Invited to Help Create the Next Great Margarita Flavor in Celebration of National Tequila Day

July 18, 2025 // Franchising.com // SAN ANTONIO – Taco Cabana® is commemorating National Tequila Day on July 24 by raising a margarita glass and toasting to customers with several guest-friendly promotions. Taco Cabana will offer value-priced margaritas all day for $1.50 at every location throughout Texas. Made with Casa Alta, a 100% blue agave, additive-free tequila, the refreshingly flavorful cocktails are the perfect way to say salud while enjoying National Tequila Day with Taco Cabana’s legendary tacos, fajitas, chips & queso and more.

Taco Cabana will also honor the day by launching a unique competition for aspiring mixologists to help create the brand’s next amazing margarita flavor. Brand President and COO Ulyses Camacho invites fans across Texas to submit their own unique margarita creations for a chance to win the ultimate tequila lover’s getaway: an immersive trip to the highlands of Jalisco, Mexico, the birthplace of tequila, to explore the heart and soul of tequila making firsthand.

“Tequila is part of Taco Cabana’s soul. It’s embedded in our culture, our cocktails, and our guest experience. Our competition to help create the next amazing Taco Cabana margarita flavor is much more than a contest. It gives everyone who enters an invitation to be part of our brand story, and it promises an opportunity to experience and celebrate everything our margaritas represent,” said Camacho. “Our lucky grand prize winners will receive a trip that’s truly extraordinary, because there’s nothing more memorable than traveling to the heart of tequila country to see how it’s made, connect with the historic culture behind it, and get to know the authentic soul of Taco Cabana.”

Open to all Texas residents 21 and older, the online contest to help create the next great Taco Cabana margarita flavor runs through from July 24 to August 10, with weekly prizes that include Taco Cabana gift cards and free Taco Cabana food for a year. Three (3) grand prize winners and a guest will travel to Jalisco, Mexico, the global epicenter of premier tequila, to experience firsthand the art of producing world-class tequila. They will enjoy a private tour of agave fields in the highlands of Jalisco and a behind-the-scenes look at the artisanal distillation and aging process of blue agave tequila. Exclusive tastings and one-on-one sessions with local tequileros and distillery experts also are included in the unforgettable grand prize.

“National Tequila Day isn’t an ordinary observance for Taco Cabana; it’s a celebration of a key ingredient in our brand story, which is why we’ve giving customers the opportunity to engage more deeply with us in several guest-friendly ways.” added Camacho. “From seasonal varieties and limited-time offers to traditional favorites and signature classics, our delicious margaritas are a significant part of our legacy – just like the high-quality tequila that gives them our famous kick.”

