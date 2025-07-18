COOL-BINZ Opens New Franchise Location in North Carolina

July 18, 2025 // Franchising.com // NORTH CAROLINA – COOL-BINZ is opening its third location in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The franchise location is opening in August, and will be owned and operated by Dennis and Sharon Peterson. Dennis is a retired U.S. Navy Supply Corps officer bringing over 25 years of financial services and operations experience to his new role, as well as skills in financial management, process optimization, and business growth. Sharon has a background in financial compliance, risk management, and operational oversight, with experience in fraud investigations, regulatory audits, financial security, compliance, and process improvement. In their free time, the Petersons are active members of various nonprofit organizations and enjoy traveling across the country in their RV and meeting people from all walks of life.

“COOL-BINZ rentals are insulated, secure and climate-controlled, all while conveniently plugging into a standard 110v outlet. In addition, COOL-BINZ offers a layer of protection in the portable storage industry.

As a company that was founded with the mission to provide a comprehensive solution to the various issues plaguing the portable storage industry, COOL-BINZ has established itself as a local brand with strong community commitment and ties in its home state of Florida.

Since its founding in 2018, COOL-BINZ has provided businesses and homeowners with essential support services for a wide range of purposes. The brand’s diverse client base includes home builders and remodelers, moving companies, flooring companies, airports, florists, restaurants, realtors, food and beverage companies, and more. COOL-BINZ can also accommodate a variety of specialized customer needs and requests. COOL-BINZ offers a full lineup of insulated and cooled storage containers, including refrigeration and freezer bins.

