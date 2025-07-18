HOODZ Opens New Franchise Location in Michigan

July 18, 2025 // Franchising.com // MICHIGAN – HOODZ is opening a new franchise location in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

The franchise location opened in June, and is owned and operated by husband and wife team Michele and Craig Nichols, who will be assisted in daily operations by their two sons Chase and Cole. The Nichols family has a combined diverse background spanning various industries and areas of expertise, including corporate sales, management training, manufacturing operations, quality assurance leadership, restaurant management, military service, and more. In their free time, Michele and Craig enjoy spending time with their grandchildren and boating, golfing and biking on the coast of Lake Michigan.

“We knew we wanted a business that would complement our existing commercial cleaning business,” said Michele Nichols, co-owner of HOODZ of Grand Rapids & West Michigan. “This made our choice to franchise with HOODZ fairly simple. We are excited to get started on this new venture while providing our current and future customers with a service backed by a local family dedicated to servicing our community and giving back.”

HOODZ ensures that restaurant and facility kitchen operations are in full compliance with local laws and national standards. From its proprietary proactive scheduling platform to customary before and after photo reports, HOODZ has the tools, equipment, and communication to make any and all commercial kitchen cleaning a hassle-free experience.

Nathan Willard, President of HOODZ, is committed to honoring the brand’s focus on keeping customers’ kitchen exhaust systems fully compliant with local regulations and fire safety codes: “As the Nichols family begins providing professional and reliable service across their community, the HOODZ team looks forward to hearing about all the great work they will accomplish.”

Since its founding in 1972, HOODZ has remained a trusted name in kitchen exhaust cleaning and maintenance. The brand services several industries including facilities within the restaurant, health care, and government fields. Beyond everyday kitchen cleaning and maintenance, HOODZ provides full system inspections to help ensure kitchen exhaust systems fully adhere to all essential local fire codes and regulations. HOODZ is committed to providing an expert clean while adhering to National Fire Protection Association (NFPA 96) standards.

