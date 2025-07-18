Serial Entrepreneur Opens New Metal Supermarkets Store in Hartford

July 18, 2025 // Franchising.com // Hartford, Connecticut – Metal Supermarkets will open its newest location in Hartford, Connecticut on July 21st, 2025. Led by local entrepreneur and Hartford native, Devra Sisitsky, the new Metal Supermarkets location is set to become the one-stop shop and metal supplier for local professionals, businesses and hobbyists alike.

“Creating meaningful, trust-based relationships coupled with reliable service will be the key to success in Hartford,” said Sisitsky. “I’m eager to leverage my many years of experience in business while benefitting from the well-known Metal Supermarkets brand to help customers find the metal they need, quickly and easily for their projects.”

As a serial entrepreneur, Sisitsky has over 20 years of experience in business operations, including managing a healthcare consultancy that helped develop 32 startup facilities. In her role as Founder and Executive Director at MakerspaceCT, Sisitsky was recognized by the Hartford Business Journal as a 2025 Women in Business Honoree for fostering skills development and entrepreneurship. It was through this business that Sisitsky identified the market need for a Metal Supermarkets store in Hartford.

“We look forward to opening our third location in the Constitution State,” said Stephen Schober, President and CEO of Metal Supermarkets. “We’re impressed with Devra’s career accomplishments driven by an unwavering entrepreneurial spirit. We welcome Devra as an experienced business leader to skillfully guide her team as they deliver exceptional Metal Supermarkets service to metal users in the Hartford area.”

Metal Supermarkets provides solutions to customers’ metal needs in both the business-to-business and business-to-consumer categories. Over 8,000 types, shapes and grades of metal can be cut to each customer’s exact specifications with several other value-added processes available such as bending, drilling and notching.

The new Metal Supermarkets Hartford (West) store will service West Hartford and surrounding areas.

