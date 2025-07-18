UFC GYM® Announces Founding Member Pre-Sale Ahead of Sunvalley Facility Opening

July 18, 2025 // Franchising.com // CONCORD, Calif. – UFC GYM® will bring an elevated fitness experience to Concord this fall with the debut of its newly upgraded UFC GYM® Sunvalley location. The facility marks a significant reinvestment in the local community, where UFC GYM® has proudly operated for 15 years.

Ahead of the grand opening, UFC GYM® has launched its Founding Member presale, offering early access to special pricing and perks. Individuals who enroll during the presale will not only secure exclusive rates, but will also be entered to win a year of membership for free.

UFC GYM® will bring new upgrades to the reimagined Sunvalley facility, which will feature state-of-the-art amenities, including an Octagon, a strength training room with free weights, Olympic lifting platforms, advanced cardio and functional equipment, a bag room, a Brazilian jiu-jitsu room and full-service locker rooms. To support recovery and overall wellness, members will also have access to a sauna and a dedicated recovery area with services like cryotherapy and Normatec compression therapy.

Members will also enjoy a robust schedule of group classes like pilates, yoga and zumba, as well as UFC GYM® favorites like Circuit Breaker and MMA-inspired boxing and kickboxing. Youth programs for kids ages six and older will also be available. Validated parking will be available for all guests.

Founding members can start training immediately at the existing UFC GYM Concord, UFC GYM’s first entry into the market in 2009. Memberships will transfer automatically to the new Sunvalley location upon its opening.

