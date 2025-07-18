Velox Valuations Announces New Franchise Now Serving Maryland Metro and DMV Region

July 18, 2025 // Franchising.com // BALTIMORE – Velox Valuations announced the launch of its newest franchised business serving the greater Maryland area.

Colin Suser, a seasoned entrepreneur and longtime Clarksville resident, is the franchise owner leading the charge in Velox Valuations’ services across Maryland. With a background combining real estate appraisal experience and years as an award-winning chef and restaurateur, Suser offers a unique blend of precision, adaptability, and hands-on leadership to the business. He previously owned several restaurants in the region and has been recognized by local officials and nonprofit organizations for his active community involvement.

“Throughout my career, whether managing kitchens or inspecting properties, I’ve found success by staying committed to quality, communication, and teamwork,” said Suser. “Velox provides the tools and support necessary to build a business that can grow sustainably, while still allowing me to serve my community and develop a high-performing team of appraisers. I’m excited to bring this level of service and excellence to Maryland’s real estate market.”

“Colin represents the kind of resilient, values-driven leadership we look for in Velox franchise owners,” said Chad Barker, CEO of Velox Valuations. “His ability to build businesses, adapt across industries, and foster strong community connections makes him the perfect fit to bring our mission to life in Maryland.”

Velox Valuations distinguishes itself through its direct approach, connecting certified appraisers with clients without intermediaries. This method ensures that each appraisal is performed with precision, consistency, and accountability.

