Cousins Subs® Partners with A Kid Again to Celebrate 30 Years of Making Childhood Possible

July 21, 2025 // Franchising.com // INDIANAPOLIS – Cousins Subs® is proud to announce a partnership with A Kid Again –Indiana to commemorate the organization’s 30th anniversary and help families across the state who are raising children with life-threatening conditions reclaim moments of joy.

Now through Aug. 4, Cousins Subs’ two Indianapolis locations will donate 30 cents from every sub purchased to A Kid Again. Proceeds will support the organization’s Adventures program, which provides cost-free, year-round outings for children and their families to create lasting memories together.

“A Kid Again provides families with moments they may have thought were out of reach,” said Katie Pappas, Executive Director of A Kid Again Indiana. “Partnerships like this allow us to extend our reach and impact even more local families, and we’re excited to collaborate with Cousins Subs to bring this to life.”

“At Cousins Subs, we’re passionate about supporting the communities we serve,” said Christine Specht, CEO at Cousins Subs. “Our partnership with A Kid Again allows us to give back in a meaningful way by bringing comfort, joy and connection to families who need it most.”

This two-week campaign will take place at Cousins Subs’ two Indiana locations:

9321 Michigan Rd., Indianapolis, IN 46268

8545 S. Emerson Ave., Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46237

A Kid Again serves more than 13,000 families across the United States, including 785 in Indiana. A study by Nationwide Children’s Hospital found that participation in A Kid Again programs helps reduce depression, strengthen family bonds and improve overall mental well-being.

