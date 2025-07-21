Navy Veteran and Professional Artist Couple Set Out to Build a Purpose-Driven Business With Caring Transitions in Texas

July 21, 2025 // Franchising.com // GARLAND, Texas - Caring Transitions latest location in Garland, TX. Caring Transitions of Garland, TX will serve Garland, and the surrounding areas. The new Caring Transitions location, owned and operated by Kimberly and Marc Moore, will provide decluttering, resettling, clean-outs, space planning, and managing estate sales and online auctions while providing a win-win experience for everyone.

After an unexpected job loss, U.S. Navy veteran and former training manager Marc Moore and his wife, professional artist Kimberly Moore, found themselves reevaluating their future. What began as a search for stability quickly evolved into a mission when they discovered Caring Transitions, a senior-focused franchise specializing in downsizing, relocation, and estate sales. The Moores launched their Caring Transitions location with a shared commitment to serving families during life’s most challenging transitions. With plans to grow their offerings and build a strong team, Marc and Kimberly are creating a legacy business rooted in empathy, integrity, and community impact.

Caring Transitions specializes in a full range of services tailored to meet the unique needs of seniors and their families. Whether a client is moving, aging in place, or managing the estate of a loved one, the team provides support every step of the way. The Moore’s and their team offer trusted expertise, ensuring families receive compassionate, professional guidance during major life changes.

“Kimberly and Marc bring a unique blend of compassion, creativity, and leadership to the Caring Transitions franchise family,” said Ray Fabik, President of Caring Transitions. “Their commitment to serving others and building a purpose-driven business reflects the very heart of our mission.”

SOURCE Caring Transitions

