Pure Green Franchise Expands to Tampa Bay with New St. Pete Location Opening July 26th

July 21, 2025 // Franchising.com // ST. PETERSBURG, FL – Pure Green is set to open its first Tampa Bay location on July 26th.

The grand opening celebration will feature live DJs, giveaways, full menu tastings, and partnerships with local businesses, inviting the community to experience the brand’s commitment to health, and quality.

As a franchise committed to promoting wellness, Pure Green offers made-to-order menu items crafted with organic and fair-trade ingredients. The St. Pete location will provide locals and visitors with a wide range of delicious and nutritious options, including superfood smoothies, artisan toasts, açai bowls, oatmeal, and more.

“We wanted a business that aligned with our vision of promoting healthier lifestyles while maintaining that community atmosphere. That’s what drew us to Pure Green, a franchise with a mission to build healthier communities through superfoods. The brand’s focus on quality, hospitality, and sustainability perfectly reflects what we believe in.” Said Russell Browning Jr., owner of Pure Green St. Petersburg.

