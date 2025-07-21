Shaq’s Big Chicken Taps Local Leader with a Heart for Hospitality in Gilbert

July 21, 2025 // Franchising.com // GILBERT, Ariz. – Big Chicken is turning up the heat in Gilbert with new local ownership and a renewed commitment to delivering BIG Flavor, BIG Fun and BIG Smiles.

Opened in March of 2023, the Big Chicken in Gilbert is now under the leadership of longtime restaurateur and proud Phoenician Robert Berg, who officially assumed ownership this past May. This popular spot sandwiched between a hamburger chain and an ice cream shop in the heart of downtown Gilbert has quickly become a local favorite for its chicken sandwiches, ice cream shakes, and a dynamic dining area and patio primed for endless ultimate NBA Jam battles.

“I’ve always believed food should be more than fuel, it should bring people together,” said Berg. “From my early days working in grocery stores to leading operations for fast casual restaurants in Arizona, I’ve had thousands of conversations about what makes a great meal. With Big Chicken, it’s all here: incredible recipes, the highest quality ingredients, and a team who truly cares. I knew I had to be part of it.”

A graduate of Brophy College Prep and Santa Clara University, Berg began his food service career in Portland working in natural food markets and has since led operations for multiple fast casual restaurants in Arizona. His journey came full circle when he joined Genghis Grill, where he eventually oversaw operations across multiple locations. Both Genghis Grill and Big Chicken are part of Craveworthy Brands.

“I’ve known and worked with Robby for years, and he’s one of the most passionate, guest-focused operators in the business,” said Gregg Majewski, CEO of Craveworthy Brands. “Robby’s a perfect fit for Big Chicken - he brings the energy, the passion, and the hospitality mindset that define this brand. That’s exactly what Big Chicken is all about: bold flavor, big personality, and a real connection to the communities we serve. It’s the vision Shaquille had from day one, and Robby’s the right person to bring that vision to life in Gilbert.”

Under Berg’s leadership, the Gilbert location has retained its original team, ensuring a seamless and familiar experience for all returning fans. With its craveable chicken sandwiches like The Ultimate (mac & cheese, crispy fried onions, and BC Sauce), The Nashville Hot, and – of course – The Original, plus crispy chicken tenders, Lucille’s Mac N’ Cheese, and hand-spun milkshakes, the menu offers a delicious glimpse into Shaq’s favorite childhood eats.

