Toppers Pizza Honors Top Franchisees at 2025 National Convention

July 21, 2025 // Franchising.com // WHITEWATER, Wis. – Toppers Pizza wrapped its 2025 National Convention last month, welcoming a passionate crowd of franchise owners, general managers, team members and executives to Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin, from June 9–11. The event focused on recognizing top performers, strengthening leadership skills and uniting team members through a shared commitment to customer satisfaction and store-level excellence.

A fan-favorite tradition at the event, the Rush Competition, once again brought the energy. Rush contestants must make one Large Handtossed Pepperoni, one Large Handtossed Toppers Classic, and one Triple Order of Topperstix. The person who does this in the fastest time-–while made up to the brand’s standards-–wins. This year’s winner, Paige Stafford-Vest, Area Supervisor with Pizza People LLC, smashed previous records with a lightning-fast time of 1:36.69.

Toppers Top Honors

Perfect 10 Holding LLC took home the Franchisee of the Year Award while Erik Carstens of the La Crosse, Wisc. location won Manager of the Year. This year’s President’s Award went to Brian Albrecht (recognized for his work as an Area Supervisor with PJD Investments before becoming an owner-operator with Dough Group LLC) and Christina Szejna, Area Supervisor, Pizza People LLC.

“Giving customers what they want is at the core of everything we do, and this yearly convention really speaks to that,” said Vice President of Operations Matt Martin. “While we are thrilled to hand out awards every year, this convention is about so much more than winning prizes. It serves as a yearly reminder that great food, great service and great people are the real drivers of success, and when we focus on the customer, we all win.”

The convention reinforced Toppers’ brand mission to elevate every touchpoint of the guest experience by investing in team training, consistent food quality and a dynamic brand culture.

Headquartered in Wisconsin, Toppers Pizza is known for its fresh, handmade and customizable pizzas delivered extremely fast, with more than a million combinations of fresh, high-quality toppings. Fans also continue to flock to the brand’s signature Topperstix, bold wing flavors and indulgent desserts.

