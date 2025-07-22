DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen of Reno Wins Dream Award for Residential Bath $70,001–$100,000

July 22, 2025 // Franchising.com // DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen has awarded its Reno, Nevada location the 2025 Dream Award for Residential Bath $70,001–$100,000 during the company’s annual Reunion, held June 10–13 in Reno.

The award-winning remodel transformed a cramped, outdated bathroom into a bright, stylish, and highly functional space. The DreamMaker team removed a bulky tub deck to open up the layout and expanded a small corner shower into a spacious, glass-enclosed design. Sleek fixtures, enhanced lighting, and smart storage solutions made the room feel larger and more livable—despite layout constraints and tight dimensions. The homeowner called the process “amazing” and said they “could not be happier with the outcome.”

“I was very excited to win the best bathroom and full house award. I feel honored to have been recognized for my design work,” said Stephanie Buranzon, Designer.

DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen is a home remodeling franchise. DreamMaker franchise owners and team members adhere to a Code of Values that promotes honesty, integrity, and a customer-first approach to design and remodeling.

The annual Reunion brings together franchisees from across the country to advance excellence in business operations, technology, marketing, and customer care—while shaping a collaborative and values-driven culture across the brand.

Doug Dwyer, President and CSO of DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen, shared, “Our Code of Values is not just something that hangs on the wall — it’s a living, breathing philosophy based on timeless principles. We conduct our business completely above-board, with honesty all the way.”

Each year, DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen reaffirms its commitment to Enhancing Lives. Improving Homes. DreamMaker is recognized for superior craftsmanship, ethical excellence, and a dedication to creating beautiful, functional spaces that enrich the lives of their clients.

