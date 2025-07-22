Family-Owned Poolwerx Franchise Launches in Murrieta, CA, with a Legacy-Driven Mission to Raise the Bar in Pool Service

Derrick Cordova, wife Shyla, and son Julian Atienza have launched Poolwerx Murrieta, a family-owned pool service franchise in Southern California. Backed by diverse professional experience and a passion for community, the family brings a new level of trust, professionalism, and legacy-building to pool care in the Murrieta and Temecula Valley.

MURRIETA, Calif., June 18, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A new standard in pool care has arrived in Southern California with the opening of Poolwerx Murrieta, a family-owned and operated franchise led by Derrick Cordova, his wife Shyla, and their son Julian Atienza, a recent graduate of Murrieta Mesa High School.

Rather than follow a traditional college path, Julian chose entrepreneurship—with his family backing his dream by investing his college fund into launching a legacy business. "We wanted to build something lasting, something we could grow together and eventually pass down to our children," said Derrick Cordova.

Julian added, "I knew I wanted to own something of my own, and having my family beside me makes it even more meaningful. We're bringing professionalism and pride to an industry that really needs it."

The Cordova family's mission is rooted in firsthand experience. Like many homeowners in the Temecula Valley, they had difficulty finding reliable pool service providers who communicated clearly and took pride in their work. That's when they discovered Poolwerx—a globally recognized franchise brand known for its technology, training, and integrity.

Derrick's background in real estate and industrial automation brings operational insight and a focus on scalable growth. Shyla's nursing career adds compassion, professionalism, and customer care experience. Julian, a recent graduate and natural entrepreneur, brings fresh energy, tech-savvy thinking, and a deep drive to learn the business from the ground up.

With Poolwerx's support, the family completed a comprehensive training program at the brand's national facility in Dallas, including business systems, technical certifications, and customer service operations. Julian earned his Certified Pool Operator (CPO) designation before even walking across his graduation stage.

"This isn't just a job—it's a legacy in the making," said Shyla Cordova. "We're committed to delivering honest, high-quality service that homeowners can trust."

Poolwerx Murrieta will offer a full range of pool services including routine maintenance, water chemistry, and equipment repair—all powered by modern tools for seamless scheduling, communication, and service tracking.

"Derrick, Shyla, and Julian are building something truly special in Murrieta," said Andrew Kidd, CEO of Poolwerx USA. "Their passion, professionalism, and family-first approach make them a perfect fit for the Poolwerx network."

About Poolwerx Murrieta

Poolwerx Murrieta is a family-run pool care franchise serving Murrieta and the Temecula Valley. Led by the Cordova family, the business is committed to raising the standard for professional, trustworthy pool maintenance in the community.

About Poolwerx

Poolwerx is the largest global franchise pool service brand with 650+ service vehicles and 180+ retail stores across the U.S., Australia, and New Zealand. For more information, visit poolwerx.com. For franchise opportunities, visit poolwerxfranchising.com.

SOURCE Poolwerx

###

Media Contact:

Tim Hewit

3524006589

[email protected]

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.