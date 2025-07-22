Fiesta Auto Insurance and Tax Service Signs Lease for Greater Houston Office

July 22, 2025 // Franchising.com // PASADENA, Texas – Fiesta Auto Insurance and Tax Services (Fiesta) new location opening in Pasadena.

The new office will be owned and operated by Roza Risk Management, led by a local entrepreneur and licensed insurance agent with nearly a decade of experience managing commercial insurance for large accounts. In addition to their insurance expertise, the operator brings a strong background in retail operations, having previously owned and managed multiple gas stations. By combining hands-on business experience with a commitment to customer service, Roza Risk Management is well-positioned to deliver Fiesta’s services to the Pasadena community.

“I’ve been in the insurance industry for over eight years,” said the local entrepreneur behind Roza Risk Management. “I’m excited to build something of my own in a community I care about, while offering both insurance and tax services under one roof.”

“Roza Risk Management’s business expertise and deep understanding of the insurance industry make them a strong addition to Fiesta,” said Carlos Gil, Vice President of Agency Sales at Fiesta Franchise. “We’re excited to partner with them as they open their Pasadena location and look forward to seeing the positive impact they’ll make in the greater Houston area.”

Fiesta Auto Insurance and Tax Services has built a reputation as a trusted and reliable provider of auto insurance to the Latino community. With the consistent demand for car insurance, regardless of economic conditions, the need for Fiesta’s services remains steady.

SOURCE Fiesta Auto Insurance and Tax Services

###

