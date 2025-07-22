First 50 Guests at Wings Etc. July 15 Grand Opening in St. Marys, W.Va., Awarded Free Wings for Year

July 22, 2025 // Franchising.com // Wings Etc. Grill & Pub officially opened its second West Virginia location on Tuesday, July 15, with a grand opening celebration in St. Marys, W.Va.. The event featured a ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Pleasants Area Chamber of Commerce and the Pleasants County Development Authority, with several city and county officials in attendance.

The first 50 dine-in guests were awarded a year of free wings as part of the opening festivities.

Located at 1006 2nd St., Unit C, the restaurant offers seating for 140, patio dining, a convenient pickup window, and more than 30 TVs tuned to the hottest sporting events. The menu features award-winning traditional and boneless wings with 22 sauces and rubs, along with a full bar and 16 beers on tap.

Franchise owner and executive chef Chad Winebrenner, in partnership with PM Company, says the new location aims to serve as a family-friendly gathering place for local school sports teams and fans.

