Fueling the Future: Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii Continues to Kick Ass Through 2025

Leading Coffee Franchise Carries Out ‘Badass’ Growth Strategy Through New Hires, Store Openings, and Innovation

July 22, 2025 // Franchising.com // DENVER – Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii, a renowned coffee franchise celebrated for its premium Hawaiian coffees, strong community connection, adventurous spirit, and vibrant café experience, is rapidly advancing toward its goal of becoming the next “it” coffee brand. With eight new stores opened this year, a robust development pipeline, and strengthened operational performance, the brand is building serious momentum with no signs of slowing down.

Having already opened 8 new stores in 2025, and anticipating 15 additional store openings before the end of the year, Bad Ass Coffee continues to expand its national footprint while honoring its 36-year heritage. The brand has awarded 22 new locations this year across key states including Colorado, Hawaii, Kentucky, and Florida, driven by a focused strategy on securing multi-unit development agreements. Posting a 7% year-over-year store performance growth rate, Bad Ass Coffee’s robust operational infrastructure and enhanced data and reporting systems are helping support scalable growth.

“Five years ago, we relaunched a 30-year-old brand with a promise of performance, innovation and a franchisee-first platform that would transform an emerging brand into a category challenger,” said Scott Snyder, CEO of Bad Ass Coffee. “In 2025, we’re turning that corner with momentum generated by new store openings and performance demonstrated by Franchisees – new and old – that have embraced the systems we’ve developed and their unique brand differentiation in a crowded retail coffee market. It is an exciting time at Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii,” Snyder said.

Investments in the brand’s franchise operations team continue to drive results, most notably with the strategic appointment of Iain Douglas as Chief Brand Officer in March. Bringing a proven track record of driving explosive growth at Fortune 100 companies, Douglas is committed to bringing the brand’s Aloha Spirit to communities across the country. Iain’s core focus lies in building a unified brand voice, delivering enhanced franchisee support, and launching bold new marketing campaigns focused on empowerment and community engagement. Alongside the rest of the leadership team, he has worked to implement the Entrepreneurial Operating System (EOS) for the team to internally manage and align on company priorities. His initiatives are a catalyst to strengthen the company’s culture of accountability, growth, and prioritization.

With innovation central to the brand’s growth strategy, Bad Ass Coffee continues to build momentum through:

Increased Community Engagement : From seasonal LTOs to the brand’s philanthropic arm, Bad Ass Coffee continues to engage with the communities it serves. One of Bad Ass Coffee’s largest community engagement efforts took place early this year to raise disaster relief funds for the devastating Los Angeles wildfires. Next on the horizon is Bad Ass Coffee’s annual Give a Hoof Week, a philanthropic movement dedicated to give back to the donkeys who inspired the brand’s name, spirit, and legendary legacy.

: From seasonal LTOs to the brand’s philanthropic arm, Bad Ass Coffee continues to engage with the communities it serves. One of Bad Ass Coffee’s largest community engagement efforts took place early this year to raise disaster relief funds for the devastating Los Angeles wildfires. Next on the horizon is Bad Ass Coffee’s annual Give a Hoof Week, a philanthropic movement dedicated to give back to the donkeys who inspired the brand’s name, spirit, and legendary legacy. Franchisee Support : As part of the brand’s effort to build a strong, successful operator network, Bad Ass Coffee is fostering a culture of engagement and collaboration. Utilizing SynergySuite to optimize back-of-house operations and store management efficiencies, accelerating the acquisition of viable new store sites through robust national real estate partnerships, and continued investments in the field operations team have contributed to year-over-year store performance growth.

: As part of the brand’s effort to build a strong, successful operator network, Bad Ass Coffee is fostering a culture of engagement and collaboration. Utilizing SynergySuite to optimize back-of-house operations and store management efficiencies, accelerating the acquisition of viable new store sites through robust national real estate partnerships, and continued investments in the field operations team have contributed to year-over-year store performance growth. Living By the Bad Ass Promise: Bad Ass Coffee’s mission is to fuel customers with the energy and confidence to tap into their inner badass and 'crush' the day. A key driver of the brand’s growth has been the ongoing refinement of its messaging and in-store experience, at the local level, creating a unified brand voice that resonates across every customer touchpoint. No matter which Bad Ass Coffee store customers are walking into, they are getting the same high-quality, Aloha Spirit experience.

A testament to the brand’s franchisee support system, Michelle and Richard Lee, with stores in Alexandria and Arlington, VA, were recognized by the International Franchise Association (IFA) as a Franchisee of the Year, highlighting the impact of the brand’s elevated support model. This is the third consecutive year that Bad Ass Coffee franchisees have been honored with this accolade.

“The rebellious spirit of Bas Ass Coffee is unlike anything on the market, and that’s exactly what today’s consumers and entrepreneurs are seeking out,” said Iain Douglas Chief Brand Officer. “We’re not just scaling for the sake of growth – we’re building a lasting legacy. Our entire team is laser-focused on a unified goal of sharing our culture with customers, and what we’ve seen so far this year is a true testament to that unification.”

Born on the Big Island of Hawaii in 1989, Bad Ass Coffee was built on the dream of sharing American-grown, premium Hawaiian coffee with customers everywhere. In addition to coffee from the famous Kona region of the Big Island, Bad Ass Coffee also sources from Kauai and Maui. Beyond premium Hawaiian coffees, Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii serves up a full menu of popular blended drinks, signature lattes, cold brews, teas, innovative foods with a Hawaiian twist, and branded merchandise.

Bad Ass Coffee provides a development support system, including teams, technology, and tools to help identify the right territories for expansion, plus expertise in financing, real estate, and construction management, to assist franchisees and multi-unit operators. The brand is looking to partner with qualified and engaged individuals seeking multi-unit opportunities. Bad Ass Coffee offers an affordable, highly scalable opportunity with strong profit potential. Franchisees can expect a total investment range between $526,100 to $992,400*. As International Franchise Association VetFran members, Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii offers veteran franchisees who join a $10,000 discount* off the initial franchise fee.

For more information on Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii franchise opportunities, visit badasscoffeefranchise.com or call 833-205-2224.

About Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii®

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii was born on the Big Island of Hawaii in 1989 and is dedicated to sharing premium Hawaiian coffees “with a kick” from the Hawaiian Islands through 36-US franchise locations – with additional 14 additional stores open by the end of 2025 and another 63 shops in various stages of development. Today, Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii stores also serve popular blended drinks, teas, food, along with other international premium coffees and sell popular branded merchandise with exceptional service and the Aloha Spirit. Bad Ass Coffees are available in franchise stores, online and will soon be available through grocery, hospitality, and specialty retail channels. The Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii brand and franchise is owned by Royal Aloha Franchise Company, LLC. For more information, visit badasscoffee.com and connect on Facebook and Instagram @badasscoffeeofhawaii. Franchise information is available at badasscoffeefranchise.com.

SOURCE Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii

###

Media Contact:

Bianca Thiros

[email protected]

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.