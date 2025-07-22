LINE-X and Merchants Fleet Sign Preferred Partnership Agreement

July 22, 2025 // Franchising.com // CHARLOTTE, NC – LINE-X recently announced that it has joined the Preferred Upfit Network for Merchants Fleet. The signed agreement builds on a 5-year collaboration between the two companies.

LINE-X Fleet Solutions will support Merchants Fleet with their growing need for high-quality, reliable upfitting services, helping to prepare vehicles for the field faster and more consistently.

“This agreement deepens the longstanding relationship between LINE-X and Merchants Fleet and enhances the support we can provide to Merchants and their clients, but it also creates meaningful new opportunities for our franchisees,” said Matt Labuda, Vice President at LINE-X. “Partnering with Merchants Fleet is a strategic win for both companies, and we’re proud to bring consistency, speed, and innovation to a growing commercial segment that’s critical to the future of mobility.”

With LINE-X’s dedicated support team who centralize components of the fleet up-fit process, partners can trust that the job will get done right. LINE-X’s growing influence in the fleet space signals its continued commitment to serving franchisees by securing partnerships that offer long-term opportunity, stability, and innovation. From the outset, LINE-X has prioritized creating pathways for its franchisees to tap into commercial revenue and building meaningful connections within their local markets.

“Over the past five years, LINE-X has consistently impressed us with their reliability, responsiveness, and ability to adapt to our evolving needs,” said Charles Mathew, Assistant Director Orders & Upfits for Merchants Fleet. “As we invest in technology and begin incorporating EVs into our fleet, it’s clear that LINE-X is a partner we can grow with. Their forward-thinking approach and attention to detail give us confidence in where we’re headed.”

LINE-X, which originally gained recognition for its spray bed liners and protective coatings, is proud to offer over 80 up-fitting services for medium and light-duty work trucks and vans. Services range from expert electrical work like strobe lights, light bars, and backup alarms, to truck toppers and truck caps, van shelving, rack systems and accessories, and life-saving safety equipment.

