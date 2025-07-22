Red Robin Introduces the Big Yummm Burger Deal for $9.99

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., July 22, 2025 // PRNewswire // -- Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. is dishing out a new combo meal for burger lovers that is stacked and packed with value – the Big Yummm Burger Deal for just $9.99*. The YUMMM-iest deal in town features a Red's Double Tavern Burger, choice of Bottomless Side and Bottomless Beverage for less than ten bucks, available for dine-in all day, every day at participating Red Robin restaurants.

"We don't need to complicate this – today's diners want great food and a great dining experience without having to dive deep into their pockets, and that's exactly what our Big Yummm Burger Deal delivers," said Dave Pace, president and CEO of Red Robin. "For just $9.99, guests can enjoy true value at Red Robin – including a hot, juicy, hand-smashed double patty burger, an abundant bottomless side and beverage, and great, full-service hospitality in a fun atmosphere, all for less than what many concepts charge at the drive-thru window."

The deal includes a Red's Double Tavern Burger, featuring two burger patties expertly smashed and seared on flattop grills then topped with Red's Secret Tavern Sauce™, American cheese, lettuce and fresh tomato piled on a toasted sesame bun. For their Bottomless Side, guests can choose from Red Robin's famous Steak Fries, Side House or Everything Caesar Salad, Steamed Broccoli or Yukon Chips, plus a Bottomless Soda, Lemonade or Iced Tea.

Guests will also have the option to upgrade their meal with a variety of options like Bottomless Specialty Lemonades, Chocolate, Vanilla or Strawberry Milkshakes, Bottomless Root Beer Floats, premium sides like Garlic Parmesan Fries and Sweet Potato Fries, and add-ons for their burger, for an additional price.

Red Robin's Big Yummm Burger Deal is available at participating restaurants nationwide, starting this week. To redeem, guests can let their server know that they want the Big Yummm Burger Deal.

*Offer valid for dine-in only at participating locations for a limited time starting July 21, 2025, for one RED'S DOUBLE® Tavern Burger, served with choice of one of our standard Bottomless Sides and a Bottomless Beverage of Soda, Regular Lemonade, Iced or Hot Tea or Coffee. Offer excludes other styles of Tavern Burgers, Freckled Lemonades, Signature Beverages, Root Beer Floats, Cream Sodas and Milkshakes. Additional fees apply to burger add-ons and premium side or beverage upgrades, including beer and margaritas. Must be 21 years or older to purchase or drink alcohol. See our menu for a list of all sides and pricing. No cash value. $9.99 offer does not include tax and gratuity, modifications, or substitutions. We reserve the right to discontinue this offer at any time. Must mention Big Yummm Burger Deal to your server when ordering to redeem. Offer cannot be combined with any other offer, including Red Robin Royalty® offers.

