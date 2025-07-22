Seasoned Commercial Real Estate Professional Helps Fortify the Century 21 Brand in East-Central Kansas

July 22, 2025 // Franchising.com // EMPORIA, Kan. – Century 21 Real Estate LLC is expanding its brand’s presence in East-Central Kansas, with the latest affiliation of Monument Real Estate in Emporia.

The three-year-old brokerage is led by current broker/owner Christian Keisler, who joined the real estate industry in 2016 after spending his earlier career in marketing and sales roles. Keisler’s earlier background translated to immediate success once he began his journey in real estate. In his very first year as a full-time real estate professional, he was named a “Rising Star” by the Sunflower Association of REALTORS® for generating over $1 million in sales. With his office currently ranked 11th in the local MLS for sales volume, Keisler intends to elevate his business by leveraging the brand’s business building tools and platforms.

Keisler has developed a reputation for his robust ability to assist with commercial property needs, in particular. However, he and the independent sales professionals at his firm are also well equipped to assist residents from Kansas City to Wichita with residential needs, including farm and ranch properties, new construction, and property management.

Now doing business as CENTURY 21 Monument Real Estate, Keisler and his independent sales professionals will have access to the CENTURY 21® technology and marketing, lead generation, agent learning and coaching.

“My background in sales and marketing has helped me when it comes to connecting with clients on a personal level and helping them achieve exactly what they are looking for in a transaction,” said Keisler. “However, tooting my own horn has never come naturally to me, and that’s why I wanted to find a brand that already has a renowned reputation and can provide widespread exposure.”

Before relocating back to Emporia, Keisler spent significant time serving clients in larger markets like Kansas City. While he was there, he began naturally developing his reputation as a person-first, creative problem solver – traits that he has now passed on to the rest of the independent sales professionals at his brokerage.

“There is always a way to get a deal done when you’re willing to think outside the box and explore every possible solution,” said Keisler. “I believe that when a company is family-oriented and enjoys coming to the office every day, it’s much easier to put in 110% and make sure that no stone goes unturned. Every transaction should be an experience to remember, and we never want to be the firm that offers a boring, cookie-cutter real estate experience.”

East-Central Kansas is defined by its rolling prairies, scenic country roads, and its connections to Kansas City, Topeka, and Wichita, three of the largest hubs in the state. Emporia itself is also home to multiple higher-level education institutions, which helps create a vibrant college-town atmosphere in the city proper. Whether you’re interested in exploring the Tallgrass Prairies, attending university events, or immersing yourself in Emporia’s historic architecture, the area is home to a community rooted in tradition and growing toward the future.

“We’re so excited to welcome Christian and his firm to the CENTURY 21® network,” said Mike Miedler, president and CEO of Century 21 Real Estate LLC. “In his young real estate career, Christian has already made a name for himself in both the commercial and residential space – a feat which uniquely sets him apart in his service area. We know Christian already has growth on his mind, and we can’t wait to provide him with the tools to help him pursue new opportunities.”

