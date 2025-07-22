Tech Basketball Brand Shoot 360 Taps Top Talent

July 22, 2025 // Franchising.com // Vancouver, WA — Shoot 360 has named Jason Carter as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Jamie Eslinger as its new Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).

Shoot 360 provides athletes of all skill levels with immersive and data-driven training. The brand’s proprietary software tracks and measures skill development across three key areas: ball handling, passing, and shooting to give athletes instant feedback on their performance. High-profile owners and investors of the international franchise brand include Trae Young, Sue Bird, Rodney Stuckey, Thad Young, Zaza Pachulia and Peyton Siva.

Jason Carter – COO

Carter has more than 20 years of executive experience in the health and fitness franchise industry, having held senior leadership roles at some of the most recognized and fastest-growing brands in the fitness space. He will lead operational strategy and performance across the brand.

Most recently, he served as President and COO of Bandon Fitness Inc., the largest Anytime Fitness franchise group worldwide, spanning over 260 locations in 30 U.S. states and Australia. Prior to that, he led Honors Holdings, the largest global Orangetheory Fitness franchisee, serving as both COO and CEO. He’s also held leadership roles at New Evolution Ventures (UFC Gym) and 24 Hour Fitness, where he rose to the position of Regional Vice President.

Jamie Eslinger – CMO

Eslinger brings with her more than 20 years of experience leading brand transformation, franchise marketing and digital strategy. She will lead Shoot 360’s national marketing strategy to drive brand growth, consumer engagement, and franchise success.

Most recently, she served as CMO of JEM Wellness Brands, where she led marketing for the franchise networks of Crunch Fitness, Massage Envy and European Wax Center. Eslinger began her career in sports marketing with the WNBA, NBA, and NHL at Washington Sports. She previously held marketing leadership roles at The Little Gym, PartyLite and Baskin-Robbins. Her work has consistently elevated brand awareness, driven customer acquisition, and increased franchisee success through award-winning campaigns – including a Gold Reggie Award with Yahoo.com and Baskin-Robbins. Known for her innovative and measurable approach to marketing, she has been recognized as one of Entrepreneur’s Top 50 Franchise CMO Game Changers.

“Jason is a proven operator and a world-class leader. His track record of driving growth, combined with his passion for basketball, makes him an exceptional addition to our executive team,” said Terry Michaelson, CEO of Shoot 360. “Jamie’s franchise expertise, marketing leadership and passion for basketball make her a perfect fit. She’s a visionary who knows how to scale brands while staying connected to local communities.”

“Bringing Jason and Jamie on to the team is a game-changer for our brand. Their experience in franchise growth and operations aligns perfectly with our mission to growing the love of the game by providing positive experiences to each athlete that comes through our door,” said Craig Moody, Founder and President of Shoot 360.

SOURCE Shoot 360

###

