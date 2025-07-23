Bonchon Appoints New Development Leaders to Guide Franchise Growth

Industry veterans will accelerate the brand’s development strategy and execution

July 23, 2025 // Franchising.com // DALLAS –Bonchon, a global leader in Korean fried chicken, announced today new appointments to its development team as it doubles down on U.S. and international expansion. Industry veteran David Wheeler has joined the company as vice president of development, and Michel Haddad has been appointed director of design and construction.

“David brings the kind of franchise development expertise and industry relationships that are essential to driving Bonchon’s next phase of growth,” said Suzie Tsai, CEO. “He will pursue ambitious multi-unit operators in high-potential markets as we focus on our most successful restaurant format and brand continuity.”

Wheeler brings more than 25 years of experience leading growth and expansion for global multibillion-dollar and emerging franchise organizations. Previously, he led development for brands such as Salata, Pollo Campero, Schlotzsky’s, and Cinnabon.

In his role at Bonchon, Wheeler will oversee all aspects of franchise development and expansion, including site selection, construction, openings, cross-functional support, and more. “It’s an exciting time to be part of a brand that’s capturing strong momentum and expanding its footprint,” says Wheeler. “Our priority is engaging growth-minded, multi-unit operators and equipping them with a turnkey system built for a streamlined launch and sustained success.”

Haddad previously held leadership roles at Drive Shack and Sun Holdings, which includes Burger King, Popeyes, Arby’s, McAlister’s, IHOP, Applebee’s, Papa Johns, Taco Bueno, and more. He has led design and construction projects across the U.S. and internationally, with a strong focus on quality management, cost efficiency, and team collaboration. At Bonchon, Haddad will ensure the efficient, timely, and cost-effective build-out of new restaurants while upholding brand standards and quality.

Bonchon broke franchising records in 2024 in terms of deals sold and expects 2025 to be another strong year. It is looking to grow in 15 priority expansion markets, including Chicago, Kansas City, Los Angeles County, Omaha, and San Antonio. The goal is to expand from nearly 500 to 1,000 restaurants in the next five years.

About Bonchon

South Korea-born Bonchon, which translates as “my hometown,” was established in the United States in 2006. Known for its hand-battered, double-fried, crazy crispy Korean fried chicken, Bonchon sets out to have its fans around the world “Crunch Out Loud”. The brand continues to grow in popularity and has earned several accolades including Fast Casual Magazine’s 2025 Top Movers & Shakers. For more information, visit bonchon.com. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit franchising.bonchon.com. Follow Bonchon on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Tik Tok, X, and YouTube.

