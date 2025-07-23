Chicken Salad Chick Re-opens Doors in Palm Harbor After Devastating Fire, Set to Open New Location in Clearwater Two Weeks After

July 23, 2025 // Franchising.com // ATLANTA, GA – Chicken Salad Chick is expanding its presence in Florida with the re-opening of its Palm Harbor location and the grand opening of a new restaurant in Clearwater.

Spearheaded by experienced multi-unit franchise owners Paul and Linsay Rohr, the first of the two new restaurants will open in Palm Harbor on Wednesday, July 23, followed by a second location in Clearwater on Tuesday, August 5. To celebrate, the first 100 guests in line at each location on opening day will receive free chicken salad for a year.*

During the grand opening weeks, guests can expect to experience the Southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for, as well as a community focused mindset with various specials and giveaways. In Palm Harbor, guests can look forward to:

Wednesday, July 23 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year to the First 100 Guests – The first guest in line at 10:30am will receive one FREE large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year. The next 99 guests in line will receive one FREE large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for a year.*

Thursday, July 24 – The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Meal will receive a FREE scoop of any flavor of chicken salad.**

Friday, July 25 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Meal will receive a FREE soap and bath sampler bag, courtesy of Magnolia.**

Saturday, 7/26 – Our first 50 guests to purchase two large Quick Chicks will receive a FREE small Chick Cooler.***

In Clearwater, guests can expect:

Tuesday, August 5 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year to the First 100 Guests – The first guest in line at 10:30am will receive one FREE large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year. The next 99 guests in line will receive one FREE large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for a year.*

Wednesday, August 6 – The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Meal will receive a FREE scoop of any flavor chicken salad.**

Thursday, August 7 –The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Meal will receive a FREE soap and bath sampler bag, courtesy of Magnolia.**

Friday, August 8 –The first 50 guests to purchase two large Quick Chicks will receive a FREE Small Chick Cooler.***

Saturday, August 9 – The first 50 guests to make a purchase of $25 or more will receive a FREE Stainless Steel Chick Tumbler.****

Before becoming franchise owners, Paul and Linsay Rohr both worked in the medical industry. In 2015, the husband-and-wife duo took a leap of faith and opened their first Chicken Salad Chick location in Palm Harbor, marking their debut in the restaurant industry. Their passion for people and admiration for the brand’s mission to “spread joy, enrich lives, and serve others” inspired them to make the transition. Although the original Palm Harbor location closed earlier this year due to a fire, support from both the brand and local community has gotten them to where they are today. Now, it’s set to reopen just two weeks ahead of the Clearwater grand opening, which will be the couple’s sixth restaurant. In addition to Palm Harbor and Clearwater, the Rohrs currently operate four other Chicken Salad Chick locations throughout Florida, including Brooksville, Seminole, St. Petersburg, and Trinity.

“We’re beyond thrilled to be bringing the Chick back to the Palm Harbor community and to introduce the brand to Clearwater residents,” said Paul Rohr, franchise owner of Chicken Salad Chicks of Palm Harbor and Clearwater. “For us, expanding means more than serving great food – it’s about building a welcoming place where people feel at home. We believe Clearwater is the heart of Pinellas County, and ever since we opened our first location back in 2015, we’ve been waiting for the right opportunity to join this community. We believe we’ve finally found the perfect spot and can’t wait to open our doors there.”

Chicken Salad Chick is known for its dozen-plus variety of made-from-scratch chicken salad flavors, fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches, and desserts.

“We’re excited to be reopening in Palm Harbor,” said Scott Deviney, president and CEO of Chicken Salad Chick. “It’s incredibly rewarding to grow alongside franchise partners like the Rohrs. For the past decade, they’ve shown unwavering dedication to their communities across Western and Central Florida, and their genuine passion for the brand doesn’t go unnoticed. We’re confident Chicken Salad Chick will soon become a favorite dining spot in the Palm Harbor and Clearwater communities.”

Giving back to the community is an important focus for the Rohrs and the Chicken Salad Chick brand, which established the CSC Foundation to support CURE Childhood Cancer and local food banks with fundraisers throughout the year. As part of pre-opening Friends & Family events in Palm Harbor and Clearwater, the Rohrs will be raising money for Folds of Honor, a non-profit organization providing life-changing scholarships to fallen soldiers and first responders’ family members. This is a cause near and dear to the Rohrs, as Paul is a veteran of the U.S. Army, and each year he and Linsay raise money in their restaurants for the organization. To-date, they have donated over $200,000 to the organization.

Chicken Salad Chick of Palm Harbor will be open Monday – Saturday from 10:30am – 8pm and Chicken Salad Chick of Clearwater will be open Monday – Saturday from 10:30am – 8:30pm.

*Guests should arrive early to secure a place in line. The first 100 guests must remain in line and download the Chicken Salad Chick app. Wi-Fi will not be available on site. Once the restaurant opens, guests will make a purchase of "The Chick" or anything of equal/greater value and enter a code in the Chicken Salad Chick app to officially secure their spot. If you leave the line for any reason, your spot will be awarded to the next guest in line. Guests will receive their first free Large Quick Chick electronically to their app the Monday following Grand Opening Day. Your reward will be valid for redemption for 30 days upon delivery.

**Guest must be 16 years or older and must purchase the Chick Meal. Limit 1 reward per guest present. Not valid with any other offers. In restaurant only.

***Guest must be 16 years or older and must purchase 2 large Quick Chicks of any flavor. Limit 1 reward per guest present. Not valid with any other offers. In restaurant only.

****Guest must be 16 years or older. Must purchase $25 or more before tax applies. Limit 1 reward per guest present. Not valid with any other offers. In restaurant only.

SOURCE Chicken Salad Chick

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.