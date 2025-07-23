Dippin', Dealin', and Sprinklin' Happiness: Duck Donuts® Rolls Out a Summer Full of Sweet Surprises

July 23, 2025 // Franchising.com // MECHANICSBURG, PA – Duck Donuts is cranking up the fun this summer with the launch of two exciting new programs that are sure to make waves and satisfy sweet cravings. From brand-new Donut Hole Dippers to customizable $5 Duck Deals, plus a National Sprinkle Day celebration that’s too sweet to miss, this is the ultimate summer to donut differently.

Introducing: Donut Hole Dippers

Duck Donuts fans, meet your newest obsession. For the first time ever, donut holes are making their debut as an everyday menu item. These golden bites of happiness come in two crave-worthy flavors, Cinnamon Sugar and Glazed Confetti, and are served with a side of creamy buttercream icing for dipping. They come in sizes made for every kind of gathering:

10, Individual

20, Share

50, Family

120, Party Tray



Bring them to the beach. The backyard. A best friend’s birthday party. Or don’t share at all, no judgement.

Meet the $5 Duck Deals

Your go-to weekday pick-me-up just got sweeter. Available Monday through Thursday, in-shop only, Duck Donuts is offering four fan-favorite combos for just $5 each:

Two donuts + a medium beverage*

One breakfast sandwich + a medium beverage*

10 Donut Hole Dippers + a medium beverage*

A donut-topped milkshake

Perfect for your daily coffee run, lunch break getaway, or a spontaneous treat-yourself moment.

National Sprinkle Day, July 23

We're sprinkling happiness on National Sprinkle Day, Wednesday, July 23, with two sweet deals. Guests can buy one confetti donut, and get one confetti donut FREE, in-shop only. To keep the celebration going, guests ordering online can receive $2 off the order of a party dozen using code SPRINKLE2 at checkout. Because life is just better with sprinkles.

SOURCE Duck Donuts

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.