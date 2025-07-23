DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen of Reno Wins Entire House Design Award

July 23, 2025 // Franchising.com // DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen of Reno has been honored with the Entire House Award at the 2025 DreamMaker National Reunion. The award celebrates a stunning whole-home renovation that balanced beauty and function across multiple spaces, from a reimagined kitchen to spa-inspired bathrooms and a redesigned master closet.

The award-winning project includes custom walnut cabinetry and quartz countertops in the kitchen, paired with smart storage features that maximize space and light. Guest and master bathrooms were upgraded with large-format tiles, vanities, and walk-in showers to create spa-like retreats. The fireplace was modernized with a sleek black surround and oak sound baffles, while the master closet was redesigned to feel more open and refined with glass cabinetry.

“I was very excited to win the best bathroom and full house award,” said Designer Stephanie Buranzon. “I feel honored to have been recognized for my design work.”

Designer Courtney Cox added, “As one of the newer members of the Reno team, I took great pride in seeing us win multiple awards. I can’t wait to see what we accomplish next.”

DreamMaker franchise owners and team members adhere to a Code of Values that promotes honesty, integrity, and a customer-first approach to design and remodeling.

The annual Reunion brings together franchisees from across the country to advance excellence in business operations, technology, marketing, and customer care—while shaping a collaborative and values-driven culture across the brand.

“Our Code of Values is not just something that hangs on the wall — it’s a living, breathing philosophy based on timeless principles,” said Doug Dwyer, President and CSO of DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen.

DreamMaker helps clients create beautiful, functional spaces that elevate their homes and lives.

