Experienced franchise group Helen28 signs multi-unit deal to launch Doner Shack in Tennessee

July 23, 2025 // Franchising.com // Doner Shack, one of the most exciting quick-service restaurant concepts entering the U.S. market, has signed a major franchise agreement to bring the brand to Tennessee, marking the first step in its strategic southern U.S. expansion.

The agreement is part of a broader regional rollout and Tennessee was the first market awarded, following a competitive process involving numerous inquiries and offers from qualified area developers. Doner Shack ultimately selected Helen28, a powerhouse franchise group, led by experienced entrepreneur Mohamed Hamoud, known for building and operating successful multi-unit brands across the Southeast.

“We invited offers from experienced operators across the region and have had a huge response,” said Jason Steele, Founder and CEO of Steele Advisory Group and head of Doner Shack’s U.S. expansion. “Helen28’s vast experience, especially in high-traffic roadside and QSR environments, made them the clear choice to lead our Tennessee growth.”

Hamoud, an electrical engineer turned entrepreneur, began building his business empire more than two decades ago. Today, he owns and operates a broad and impressive portfolio of franchise and hospitality businesses across multiple states. With an impressive portfolio that includes Dunkin’ Donuts, Buffalo Wild Wings GO, Your Pie amongst others.

“Over the decades, we have seen hundreds of concepts," said Hamoud. “Doner Shack stands out for its operational efficiency, menu innovation, and clear customer appeal. Tennessee is a great fit, and we’re excited to be the first to bring it to market.”

Doner Shack plans to develop multiple locations across Tennessee, with early site mapping already underway. The team is prioritizing drive-thru–friendly locations and roadside hubs that complement Helen28’s existing network of gas stations and travel centers.

With this deal, Doner Shack is becoming one of the fastest-growing fast-casual brands in the country. The company has awarded more than 60 agreements in 2025 alone and continues to seek qualified area developers and multi-unit operators in key U.S. markets.

SOURCE Doner Shack

###

Media Contact:

Jason A. Steele

702-849-4927

[email protected]

