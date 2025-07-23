iSmash Announces High-Impact Fun to Phoenix Soon

Interactive Rage Room and Splatter Paint Entertainment Venue Set to Launch in Maricopa County

July 23, 2025 // Franchising.com // PHOENIX — iSmash, the fast-growing interactive entertainment brand known for its adrenaline-pumping Rage Rooms, colorful Splatter Paint, and adventurous Axe Throwing experiences, announced today that it has signed a lease to open in the Phoenix market. Scheduled to open in late August, the Glendale site will mark the brand’s first location in the state, expanding its presence across the southwestern section of the United States.

Opening in an emerging entertainment hub at Bell Tower Village (4925 W Bell Rd.) in Glendale, just outside of Phoenix, the new iSmash will draw guests from across Maricopa County. Located amid complementary action-packed neighbors like Incredible Escape Rooms and Conquer Ninja Gyms Peoria, the venue is part of a broader effort to create a vibrant, all-in-one, mixed-use entertainment and shopping destination for families, groups, and thrill-seekers.

Once open, iSmash in Glendale will feature four Rage Rooms, two Splatter Paint rooms, and four Axe Throwing lanes. Guests can choose from a variety of Smash, Paint, and Axe Throwing packages for individuals and groups, as well as book party experiences for birthdays, team-building outings, and private events.

Rusty and Beth Harrison are the local husband-and-wife franchisees behind the new Glendale entertainment business. The entrepreneurial duo are longtime residents of the area with deep ties to the community. Rusty brings more than two decades of experience in law enforcement, having recently retired from the Phoenix Police Department. Beth, who has been in banking for 20 years brings a heart for service and a strong operational mindset. Together, they were inspired to invest in iSmash with the goal of creating a stress-relieving, exhilarating experience for neighbors.

“After retiring from the police department, I knew I wanted to create something meaningful, a business that would bring people together in a safe, high-energy environment,” said Rusty. “Glendale and the greater Phoenix area are growing fast, and we saw an opportunity to offer a fresh kind of entertainment experience that families, friends, and teams can enjoy together. iSmash gives people the chance to disconnect from the stress of everyday life and have some fun.”

iSmash Glendale will be one of the largest iSmash destinations to date. With the extra space, the Harrisons plan to introduce unique features such as throwing lanes where guests can hurl objects from a distance, as well as a laser matrix designed to simulate a thrilling secret-agent experience.

“We’re proud to welcome Rusty and Beth to the iSmash family as we continue to expand into new, high-energy markets across the country,” said Steven Shortino, founder and CEO of iSmash. “Their deep roots in the community and dedication to creating a safe, exciting, and family-friendly space make them the perfect partners to introduce iSmash to Arizona. The Glendale/Phoenix area is thriving, and this new location will be one of our most dynamic yet— a strong reflection of the innovation and momentum driving our brand forward.”

With plans to eventually expand across the Valley of the Sun, Rusty and Beth are committed to making their iSmash location a cornerstone of local entertainment. The only franchised rage room concept in the United States, iSmash has carved out its place as an innovator in the interactive entertainment space. Since its founding in 2018, the brand has generated national buzz for its unique offerings and scalable model, with more locations slated to open throughout 2025.

Like all iSmash venues, the new iSmash will provide all equipment and materials needed for each activity. Plus, Special Smash Packages allow guests to tackle stress with their own Smash Boxes. Ages for the activities begin at three years old for Splatter Paint, eight years old for Rage Rooms, and 13 years and up for Axe Throwing.

For more information on the upcoming iSmash opening and to book sessions in Glendale, visit https://ismashusa.com/locations/az-glendale/. The location is currently offering 10 percent off first bookings and a chance to win a year of free Rage Room Smashing. Name and email address are required to enter on the location’s website.

About iSmash

Founded in 2018 by Steven Shortino at just 21 years old, iSmash began as a bold idea in Rochester, New York, inspired by a viral video and driven by a passion for creating unique, cathartic experiences. Originally coined “Smash Therapy,” Shortino pivoted to the recognizable, iSmash name and launched the first location to immediate success. The brand offers a dynamic mix of immersive experiences—including Rage Rooms, black light Splatter Painting, and Axe Throwing—designed to meet growing consumer demand for activities that prioritize experiences over possessions.

With several years of operational success behind it, iSmash has developed a proven business model known for low start-up costs, high gross margins, and strong unit economics. Franchisees benefit from a robust support system that includes a 40-hour training program, daily operational assistance, access to a national supply chain, and integrated marketing through the brand’s in-house digital agency. As the largest and most recognized Rage Room concept in the country, iSmash offers entrepreneurs a unique opportunity to tap into a high-growth segment with the backing of a trusted brand.

For more details on iSmash and to purchase a Package, visit https://ismashusa.com/. To learn more about the iSmash franchise opportunity, visit https://ismashfranchise.com/.

