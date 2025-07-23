The Patch Boys Opens New Franchise Location in Georgia

July 23, 2025 // Franchising.com // GEORGIA – The Patch Boys is opening a new franchise location in Woodstock, Georgia.

The franchise location opened on July 21st, and is owned and operated by Jessica Schoonmaker and Trey Norman. Jessica earned her Bachelor’s degree in Marketing while working as a bartender and has spent the past four years networking and marketing herself within the industry, emerging at the height of her career and ready for the next step. Trey brings 37 years of restaurant experience, having opened his first restaurant in 1992 and later expanding Firehouse Subs into the Atlanta area. After overcoming cancer in 2024, he decided it was time to embark on a new chapter in his career. Jessica and Trey are both members of the Canton Business Club and the Woodstock Business Club, and will soon become members of the BNI of Canton.

“When Trey and I first started looking into business opportunities, we knew we wanted to choose a business that would allow us to offer a much-needed service in our community,” said Jessica Schoonmaker, co-owner of The Patch Boys of Canton & Rome GA. “As we begin offering drywall and ceiling repair services across northwest Georgia, we look forward to becoming a trusted partner that homeowners can rely on to make their walls and ceilings look flawless again.”

The Patch Boys specializes in small drywall and ceiling repair. The Patch Boys has been able to fine-tune their process to ensure top-quality, seamless results every time.

Ted Speers, President of The Patch Boys, is committed to upholding the brand’s continued success and reliable, customer-first business model: “Our customers continue to rely on their local Patch Boys professionals due to our focus on small drywall and ceiling repair jobs. We have always specialized in these smaller jobs, which has allowed us to perfect our process. As Jessica and Trey begin providing professional and efficient service across their community, the whole Patch Boys team looks forward to hearing about all the great work they will accomplish.”

Since its founding in 2006, The Patch Boys has specialized in drywall and ceiling repair. The Patch Boys is known for helping home and property owners restore their drywall to its pre-damaged state. The Patch Boys are drywall repair experts who can address virtually any drywall issue a customer may have. The Patch Boys is also committed to providing the ultimate customer experience, with no job being considered complete without the customer’s complete satisfaction.

