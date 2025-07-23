The Patch Boys Opens New Franchise Location in Virginia

July 23, 2025 // Franchising.com // VIRGINIA – The Patch Boys is opening a new franchise location in Lorton, Virginia.

The franchise location opened on July 18th, and is owned and operated by Majeed Shah. Majeed has an extensive background in business ownership, which includes successfully operating two pizzeria franchise locations, and has held general manager roles at several restaurants, where he led teams, managed budgets and sales, and worked to ensure high standards of service and compliance. In his free time, Majeed is an active member of his local Chamber of Commerce and enjoys meeting new people, gardening, and reading.

“While managing the day-to-day operations of my two pizzeria franchise locations was deeply rewarding, I felt that now was the time to embark on a new chapter in my career,” said Majeed Shah, owner of The Patch Boys of Woodbridge & Lorton. “My brother is a Patch Boys owner in the Houston area, and seeing him not only take pride in his work but also the impact it has on homeowners inspired me to follow a similar path as someone who genuinely enjoys helping people fix the damage in their homes. As I begin offering drywall and ceiling repair services, I truly cannot thank the brand team enough for helping me sharpen my skills and preparing me to bring these services to my community.”

The Patch Boys specializes in small drywall and ceiling repair jobs. The Patch Boys has been able to fine-tune their process to ensure top-quality, seamless results every time.

Ted Speers, President of The Patch Boys, is committed to upholding the brand’s continued success and reliable, customer-first business model: “Our customers rely on their local Patch Boys professionals for small drywall and ceiling repair jobs. We specialize in these smaller jobs, which has allowed us to perfect our process. As Majeed and his team begin providing professional and efficient service across their community, the whole Patch Boys team looks forward to hearing about all the great work they will accomplish.”

Since its founding in 2006, The Patch Boys has specialized in drywall and ceiling repair. The Patch Boys is known for helping home and property owners restore their drywall to its pre-damaged state. The Patch Boys is committed to providing the ultimate customer experience, with no job being considered complete without the customer’s complete satisfaction.

