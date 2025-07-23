Wings Etc. Doubles Down on National Chicken Wing Day with Double Rewards Points

July 23, 2025 // Franchising.com // FORT WAYNE, Ind.—Wings Etc. Grill & Pub is making National Chicken Wing Day doubly rewarding for Wings Rewards members, offering double points on every order of Wings Etc.’s jumbo or boneless wings on July 29.

It’s a big day for the Big Flavor of Wings Etc., where guests can choose from 22 delicious sauces and rubs. And there’s a lot to celebrate — the National Chicken Council estimated that Americans ate a record 1.47 billion chicken wings during the Big Game this year. National Chicken Wing Day is a holiday tailor made for Wings Etc., and we’re sharing the love.

Wings Rewards members will receive an offer in their in-box within the app for double the points on the dollar amount they spend on wings on National Chicken Wing Day, getting them even closer to their next food reward. Wings Rewards members can scan their receipt to receive their points if ordering in store; for those who order directly from the app for carryout or delivery, points will be automatically credited. The offer is valid only on July 29, 2025.

“We always strive to give our guests more of what they love,” says Wings Etc. CEO Rob Hensmann. “Offering double rewards on National Chicken Wing Day recognizes and drives loyalty during a food holiday that has our name written all over it.”

The Wings Rewards loyalty app debuted in 2024. It allows customers to search for nearby Wings Etc. restaurants, order online, secure discounts, receive exclusive updates, track reward points and redeem rewards. Points are earned with every qualified food and soft drink purchase, both in-store and via online ordering. Guests can also use the app to round up their purchases to donate to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Every guest who downloads the Wings Rewards app automatically receives a free appetizer reward. Wings Rewards members can also earn rewards through unique invitation codes that can be sent to their friends via. When the friend uses the invitation code, both the sender and the friend will receive a free appetizer.

