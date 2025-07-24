BFT Adds Conditioning Testing to Performance Benchmark

July 24, 2025 // Franchising.com // IRVINE, Calif. – Body Fit Training (BFT) is expanding its rebranded Performance Benchmark with the rollout of conditioning testing, launching across all studios starting August 11, 2025. The new testing protocol marks a milestone in BFT’s commitment to continuous innovation through the brand’s programming.

Formerly known as The Benchmark, BFT’s rebranded Performance Benchmark has long offered structured strength testing training blocks twice a year. Now, the integration of conditioning testing introduces an added element that gives members a more comprehensive and holistic understanding of their aerobic capacity, unlike anything experienced in the market.

Conditioning Testing Measured Through Maximum Aerobic Speed

Testing was developed bespoke to BFT using the principles of MAS (Maximum Aerobic Speed) Testing. A globally recognized measure of aerobic capacity and endurance, MAS testing is a well-researched assessment used by elite athletes around the world to measure their maximum speed, providing insights into their cardiovascular fitness and endurance capacity. BFT’s new testing protocol will assess performance across three cardio modalities: the Ski Erg, Keiser Bike, and Rower. Individual results are then logged, tracked, and applied to help members and coaches personalize future cardio sessions within the training block to help improve performance.

“Adding MAS testing to our programming vastly improves the precision of our performance tracking and ensures our members are training smarter, not just harder,” said Sarah Nehme, BFT’s Head of Global Programming. “Training should be both individualized and measurable, and this new conditioning testing delivers on that.”

Conditioning Testing Benefits

Enhanced Training Personalization: Member data will be used to calculate personalized targets during cardio sessions to help improve performance.

Comprehensive Performance Tracking: Combining cardiovascular conditioning tracking with strength testing via the BFT Performance App will provide clearer insights into members overall fitness.

Optimized Goal Setting: Data-driven goal setting will create more achievable goals and help members stay motivated throughout training.

In addition to the in-studio testing experience, members can benefit from improved training guidance throughout the training block. Suggested intensities for cardio-based exercises will now be informed by individual MAS scores, ensuring those sessions drive meaningful progress.

“MAS testing has long been used in elite sports science to measure and improve conditioning for elite level athletes,” said Steve Stonehouse, VP of Education at BFT. “By integrating this conditioning testing into our programming, we’re giving members access to performance benchmarks used at the highest levels of athletics to achieve their fitness goals”.

With the addition of conditioning testing, BFT’s Performance Benchmark becomes one of the most comprehensive fitness assessments available in the group training category today, giving members unmatched visibility into their progress and a world-class athlete-style training experience.

SOURCE Body Fit Training

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.