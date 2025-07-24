European Wax Center Earns Dual Honors from Entrepreneur

July 24, 2025 // Franchising.com // Plano, Texas — European Wax Center, Inc. has been recognized in two of Entrepreneur Magazine's lists for franchises—the 2025 Top Franchises for Multi-Unit Owners and Best of the Best Franchises.

European Wax Center ranked among the top 20 brands on Entrepreneur’s Top Brands for Multi-Unit Owners list, rising several spots from its 2024 ranking. The brand was also honored once again in the Best of the Best Franchises list.

“This year’s Entrepreneur rankings reflect the strength in the European Wax Center brand,” said Chris Morris, Chief Executive Officer of European Wax Center.

