New Caring Transitions Location to Support Seniors Through Life’s Big Moves

July 24, 2025 // Franchising.com // FEDERAL WAY, Wash. Caring Transitions latest location in Washington. Caring Transitions of Federal Way & Bellevue West, WA will serve Federal Way, Bellevue West, Burien, Normandy Park, Des Moines, Federal Way, Bellevue West, Bryn Mawr, Renton and the surrounding areas. The new Caring Transitions location, owned and operated by Brandon and Erin Schaeffer, will provide a full-service approach that is an end-to-end solution, including decluttering, resettling, clean-outs, space planning, and managing estate sales and online auctions while providing a win-win experience for everyone.

After more than 20 years in corporate communications—including time at a major thrift chain where she saw the challenges of waste and the need for meaningful support—Seattle-area native Erin is embracing a new chapter rooted in purpose and impact. Inspired by Caring Transitions’ mission to help seniors navigate life’s transitions while promoting sustainability and reuse, Erin spent a year gaining hands-on experience with another franchisee before stepping into ownership herself. Now leading the Federal Way & Bellevue West location, she’s blending her professional background with a deep passion for service, determined to make a difference in the lives of others.

“I spent more than a year working with current rock star franchise owners—Jennifer Black and Tina Nash—who graciously employed me, mentored me, gave me the opportunity to learn about the company from the inside, and encouraged me to jump in and drive my own success,” said Erin Schaeffer, Owner of Caring Transitions of Federal Way & Bellevue West. "I’m excited to offer people a path to employment, especially for women who are mothers. I love working with teams with smart and savvy people who want to work in an unconventional way."

Caring Transitions specializes in a full range of services tailored to meet the unique needs of seniors and their families. Whether a client is moving, aging in place, or managing the estate of a loved one, the team provides support every step of the way. With accreditation as Certified Senior Transition Specialists, the Schaeffers and their team offer expertise, ensuring families receive compassionate, professional guidance during major life changes.

“We are thrilled to welcome Brandon and Erin into the Caring Transitions franchise family,” said Ray Fabik, President of Caring Transitions. “With Erin’s strong background in corporate communications, firsthand experience in the thrift industry, and deep passion for service—and Brandon’s support and shared commitment—we’re confident this team will make a meaningful impact,” said Ray Fabik, President of Caring Transitions. “Together, they bring a unique perspective and dedication to our mission of supporting seniors and promoting sustainability.”

