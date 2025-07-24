Proforma Rises to No. 4 on 2025 ASI Counselor Top 40 Distributor List

July 24, 2025 // Franchising.com // TAMPA, Fla. — Proforma is proud to share that it has climbed on the 2025 ASI Counselor Top 40 Distributor list. The Top 40 companies were announced Wednesday evening at a lively awards ceremony held at the McCormick Place Convention Center during the 26th annual ASI Chicago trade show.

The Top 40 list highlights the print and promo industry’s leading distributors based on 2024 North American revenue. “The ASI Counselor Top 40 Distributor List showcases the true powerhouses of our industry,” said Doug Kordel, President and Chief Legal Officer at Proforma. “We’re thrilled to be once again ranked in the top five and incredibly proud to secure the number four spot for 2025. This achievement speaks volumes about the passion, grit, and unstoppable drive of our amazing Distributor Owners, Supplier Partners, and Support Team.”

“Our mission is to empower Distributor Owner Success,” said Michelle Dalton, Senior Vice President of Owner and Supplier Success. “From developing proprietary eCommerce solutions that streamline efficiencies to incorporating AI to optimize processes to building out our robust support resources, every decision is made to fuel growth and drive sales.”

Proforma’s ranking on the ASI Counselor Top 40 Distributor list recognizes the hard work the Network puts in daily, and that same drive will continue to propel the company forward as the print and promotional products industry evolves.

SOURCE Proforma

