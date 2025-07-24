Store to Shelter: Pet Supplies Plus Provides Emergency Relief for Texas Pets Amid Recent Floods

July 24, 2025 // Franchising.com // LIVONIA, MI – In response to the recent flooding across Texas, Pet Supplies Plus has partnered with Best Friends Animal Society to deliver much-needed supplies to support local animal shelters and the pets in their care.

Hill Country Humane Society, a local no-kill Texas animal shelter taking in pets displaced by recent flooding, is the recipient of this donation. Pet Supplies Plus is providing essential items requested by the shelter, with distribution support from leading national animal welfare organization, Best Friends Animal Society. The donation includes crates, leashes, harnesses, collars, cat litter, and flea and tick prevention, worth an approximate value of $5,000.

“At Pet Supplies Plus, supporting both our two and four-legged neighbors has always been at the heart of what we do,” said Chris Rowland, CEO of Pet Supplies Plus. “We’re proud to stand alongside Best Friends Animal Society to provide relief to local shelters like Hill Country Humane Society. Our goal is to ensure these pets receive the care, comfort, and stability they deserve during such a challenging time.”

Best Friends Animal Society, a longtime partner of Pet Supplies Plus, runs lifesaving facilities and programs nationwide in partnership with more than 5,000 shelters and rescue organizations. Best Friends has been providing relief to communities impacted by the Texas floods by helping fund emergency supplies and transporting dogs and cats already in local shelters to shelters in other regions to make room for displaced pets.

“Severe weather emergencies like the recent devastating floods in Texas impact entire communities, including the pets who depend on their people for safety and care,” said Julie Castle, CEO of Best Friends Animal Society. “We are so grateful to Pet Supplies Plus for their ongoing support in both good times and in challenging times. These supplies will provide much-needed relief to Hill Country Humane Society and the community as they navigate the coming weeks and months.”

Pet Supplies Plus has everything you need for your furry, scaly and feathery friends and offers a wide selection of natural and made-in-the-USA products. Pet Supplies Plus team members get to know their neighbors and pets by name at every store. Full-service grooming, self-serve pet wash stations and fresh bakery treats are also available in-store at many locations. To help keep your pets happy and healthy, neighbors can also fill pet prescriptions online and receive home delivery for quality medications and specialty diets. Whether shopping in-store or online, choosing local is easy.

SOURCE Pet Supplies Plus

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.