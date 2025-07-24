The CENTURY 21 Brand Fortifies Its Presence in the Greater Baltimore Area

July 24, 2025 // Franchising.com // BEL AIR, Md. – Century 21 Real Estate LLC is fortifying its brand’s presence in the greater Baltimore area with the affiliation of Advance Realty in Bel Air.

Terry Berkeridge started the company in 2005 and is still with the business as an associate broker. The full-service brokerage was purchased by the current owner, Patrick Campbell, in 2020. Patrick is a lifelong salesperson, who joined Advance Realty in 2009 and has since developed an array of real estate skills that can help his clients and agents alike.

Under his leadership, the firm provides residents throughout Baltimore City and Baltimore with in-depth, personalized assistance with residential real estate needs.

Now doing business as CENTURY 21 Advance Realty, Patrick and his independent sales professionals will have access to the CENTURY 21® technology and marketing, lead generation, agent learning, and coaching. Patrick intends to use these tools to bolster organic growth efforts through local recruiting, as well as to pursue nearby M&A opportunities.

The firm’s guiding philosophy is that belief that people are the drivers behind today’s real estate industry. Regardless of talent or education, they only welcome new faces that fit their business philosophy of providing stress-free, rewarding service. This commitment to excellence is largely why the brokerage is still successful more than 20 years after it was originally founded.

“No one can truly provide the best service without a network of specialists supporting them,” said Patrick. “That’s why everything we do is with collaboration in mind. No client or agent is ever alone in the transaction process. We all have each other’s backs and are eager to lend a helping hand in our unique areas of expertise whenever we can. Now, with the support of the CENTURY 21® brand, our emphasis on collaboration will be even more prominent.”

The CENTURY 21 Advance Realty office in Bel Air is located well within driving distance of two major metros – Baltimore and Washington, D.C. The area is home to several prestigious universities, reputable healthcare facilities, and major employers. Patrick notes that many families, retirees, and military veterans alike are drawn to his business thanks to those drivers, and as a result, the firm has become accustomed to serving residents from all walks of life.

“Patrick represents everything that the CENTURY 21 brand looks for in a potential broker,” said Mike Miedler, president and CEO of Century 21 Real Estate LLC. “We can’t wait to provide his company with access to the technology and resources to help further expand their reach throughout the area.”

