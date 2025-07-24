Twice as Tasty: Wetzel’s Pretzels Opens Second Location at The Mall of America

July 24, 2025 // Franchising.com // BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – Wetzel’s Pretzels (Wetzel’s) is opening a new bakery at one of the top tourist destinations in the country, The Mall of America, bringing even more of its signature twisty treats to Minnesota.

Located within the largest shopping mall in the U.S., the new Wetzel’s Pretzels will add even more flavor with its craveable menu offerings. Tyler Dutton, a seasoned Wetzel’s franchisee and long-time corporate team member will own and operate the second bakery in Mall of America.

“I have always believed in the Wetzel’s Pretzels brand— it’s been part of my professional journey from the very beginning, and an exciting opportunity to grow alongside it,” said Dutton. “Being able to open a second location in the largest shopping center in the nation is a great accomplishment that I could never imagine when I first worked at Wetzel’s at 16 years old. I look forward to bringing high energy and quality experience daily to guests who visit the mall.”

At 16, Dutton started his journey with the Wetzel’s Pretzels brand in 2006, where he was working at his local store in his hometown. At that time, Tyler knew one day he would want to be an operator of his own Wetzel’s location. Following his eight years in the Marine Corps, he returned from his service and picked right up working at Wetzel’s as an assistant manager. From there, he worked his way up to a General Manager for three corporate locations. In 2022, he acquired a location in Washington state at the Alderwood Mall, which he later sold to focus on his purchase of his existing location at the Mall of America. The second Wetzel’s location in the mall will be at the front of the main entrance, right next to Zara.

“We are thrilled to grow our brand in the state of Minnesota and especially at the largest shopping destination in the country—and to have Tyler alongside as we bring more handheld happiness to Minnesota,” said Jon Fischer, Head of Development at Wetzel’s Pretzels. “We’re confident that our second location in the mall will be a hit for mallgoers looking for a fresh, fast, and fun snack experience.”

Wetzel’s has been sharing its signature handheld happiness ever since its founding in Pasadena, California, in 1994. The brand continues to attract a cult-like following through its cool SoCal feel and crave-worthy snacks that cultivate special moments of pure pretzel bliss between friends, family, and colleagues.

