 We Sell Restaurants Enters New Markets, Offering Brokerage and Tech-Forward Approach

We Sell Restaurants Enters New Markets, Offering Brokerage and Tech-Forward Approach

By: |  0 Shares     74 Reads

July 24, 2025 // Franchising.com // Palm Coast, Fla. – The use and implementation of new technology has become a differentiator for businesses. We Sell Restaurants is leveraging solutions to stay ahead of trends and deliver results for buyers, sellers, and the franchise network as a whole.

Technology remains a top priority for the brand. Key technological advancements year-to-date include:

  • Integration of immersive 3D tours that allow buyers to virtually explore restaurant listings from anywhere in the world.
  • Implementation of third-party login capabilities, including Facebook, Instagram, and Google, to streamline user access and improve the customer journey.
  • Creation of personalized listing videos featuring the story behind why owners are selling, adding emotional context and authenticity to each opportunity.
  • Utilization of AI for script generation, video editing, and avatar-driven storytelling to create engaging, professional, and consistent listing videos.

“Our commitment to leveraging technology to benefit both the franchisee and customer experience has been successful,” said Robin Gagnon, co-founder and CEO of We Sell Restaurants. “Several of our franchisees started as customers, which is a testament to how our systems build trust, deliver results, and inspire long-term investment in the brand.”

This year, the brand has awarded six new franchise agreements – including two expansions by existing franchisees. Key development milestones from the first half of the year include:

  • Current franchisee, Jeff Marcus, expanded from Boulder, Colorado into a second territory in Denver.
  • Current franchisee, Brittany Gates, expanded from Daytona, Florida into South Jacksonville.
  • New franchisees are now operating in four new markets. Allison Gregory came on board as the franchise partner in Aurora, Colorado; Jason Kullman is the new franchisee in Frisco, Texas; Ron Pereira bought the Columbia, South Carolina territory; Ty Bushart and Jason Foley are now serving the Northwest Arkansas territory.

SOURCE We Sell Restaurants  

###

﻿
Wienerschnitzel
ADVERTISE SPONSORED CONTENT
Indevia Accounting
ADVERTISE SPONSORED CONTENT
Share This Page

Subscribe to our Newsletters