We Sell Restaurants Enters New Markets, Offering Brokerage and Tech-Forward Approach

July 24, 2025 // Franchising.com // Palm Coast, Fla. – The use and implementation of new technology has become a differentiator for businesses. We Sell Restaurants is leveraging solutions to stay ahead of trends and deliver results for buyers, sellers, and the franchise network as a whole.

Technology remains a top priority for the brand. Key technological advancements year-to-date include:

Integration of immersive 3D tours that allow buyers to virtually explore restaurant listings from anywhere in the world.

Implementation of third-party login capabilities, including Facebook, Instagram, and Google, to streamline user access and improve the customer journey.

Creation of personalized listing videos featuring the story behind why owners are selling, adding emotional context and authenticity to each opportunity.

Utilization of AI for script generation, video editing, and avatar-driven storytelling to create engaging, professional, and consistent listing videos.

“Our commitment to leveraging technology to benefit both the franchisee and customer experience has been successful,” said Robin Gagnon, co-founder and CEO of We Sell Restaurants. “Several of our franchisees started as customers, which is a testament to how our systems build trust, deliver results, and inspire long-term investment in the brand.”

This year, the brand has awarded six new franchise agreements – including two expansions by existing franchisees. Key development milestones from the first half of the year include:

Current franchisee, Jeff Marcus, expanded from Boulder, Colorado into a second territory in Denver.

Current franchisee, Brittany Gates, expanded from Daytona, Florida into South Jacksonville.

New franchisees are now operating in four new markets. Allison Gregory came on board as the franchise partner in Aurora, Colorado; Jason Kullman is the new franchisee in Frisco, Texas; Ron Pereira bought the Columbia, South Carolina territory; Ty Bushart and Jason Foley are now serving the Northwest Arkansas territory.

SOURCE We Sell Restaurants

###

