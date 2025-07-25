Bubbakoo’s Burritos Opens Latest Restaurant in Middle River, MD

July 25, 2025 // Franchising.com // MIDDLE RIVER, Md. – Bubbakoo’s Burritos has announced the grand opening of its latest restaurant location on July 28, featuring free burritos for the first 50 guests. The new Middle River location is owned and operated by seasoned franchisees Rajan Paudel and Suman Pant, multi-unit operators with the brand.

The newest Bubbakoo’s Burritos is nicely situated in the northeastern corner of Baltimore in Middle River, MD, offering guests a comfortable spot to enjoy fresh, made-to-order meals with plenty of ways to customize.

“We’re excited to bring Bubbakoo’s Burritos to the Middle River community,” said Paudel. “The brand has built a loyal following thanks to its commitment to its bold menu and a welcoming environment. We’re proud to continue that tradition here in Middle River and can’t wait to serve the community.”

Over the past 17 years, Bubbakoo’s Burritos has become a fan favorite for its unique menu, superb customer service, and welcoming dining environment. The new Bubbakoo’s Burritos location continues this tradition by offering classic menu items that the brand is known for, including the newly renamed Papi Hibachi (hibachi-style steak and shrimp) burrito, the Nashville burrito, the Burritodilla, customizable entrees, and more. Each menu item is crafted with fresh, delicious ingredients that are sure to delight any palate.

“Middle River is a fantastic community, and we’re proud to expand with this new location,” said Chris Ives, CEO of Bubbakoo’s Burritos. “Our growth is powered by passionate franchise partners, like Rajan and Suman, who believe in delivering great food and an even better guest experience. We’re excited to see Bubbakoo’s become part of the Middle River neighborhood and look forward to welcoming locals to our unique take on innovative Mexican-fusion.

Bubbakoo’s Burritos has been a Mexican-fusion staple in many communities since the brand’s inception in 2008.

