Buddy’s bar-b-q Elevates Southern Hospitality Through New Partnership

July 25, 2025 // Franchising.com // KNOXVILLE, TN — Buddy’s bar-b-q is seeing success through their emerging partnership with Ovation. Deeply committed to quality service and serving up their signature Southern hospitality that guests know and love, Buddy’s newfound partnership is setting the franchise up for optimized operations.

Shortly into this transformative partnership, Ovation’s reports and customer feedback have begun improving Buddy’s day-to-day operations and customer satisfaction. After more than fifty years in business, Buddy’s still strives to develop meaningful customer relationships.

“Truly listening to our guests isn’t just how we step up our Southern hospitality, it’s what sets us apart,” said Mark Lemoncelli, CEO of Buddy’s bar-b-q. “Getting customer feedback in real time allows us to amplify our customers’ voices, and that translates to increased performance across the board.”

Buddy’s bar-b-q has always upheld the meaning of “A Smokin’ Good Deal™” by keeping their cherished family recipes close and affordable.

Ovation’s platform allows Buddy’s team members to respond to guest concerns instantly with data-driven solutions. Mobile-friendly surveys bring in high-volume, high-depth experience feedback, which is used to generate reports across 34 restaurant-specific performance categories.

“Partnering with Ovation ultimately helps us support our Buddy’s family through confidence and insight at every location,” said Laura Luallen, marketing and project coordinator at Buddy’s bar-b-q. “The fact that we can build customer loyalty with a few simple clicks is transforming what it means to provide great service.”

As Buddy’s brings Hickory-smoked tradition to more communities, partnering with Ovation offers enhanced experiences for franchisees and guests alike.

SOURCE Buddy’s bar-b-q

