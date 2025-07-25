Busy Adults and Senior-Focused Handyman and Home Maintenance Franchise TruBlue Home Service Ally Announces Opening in Brooklyn

July 25, 2025 // Franchising.com // BROOKLYN, N.Y.– TruBlue Home Service Ally has announced the opening of a new location in Brooklyn. Recognizing the increasing need for senior home services that support aging in place, TruBlue is emerging as a leader in the booming handyman and senior home modifications industries.

One of those entrepreneurs is Jean Soong, the franchise owner and local resident behind this upcoming TruBlue location in Brooklyn.

After spending two decades in the home inspection industry, Soong’s perspective shifted dramatically when her father became disabled overseas. Navigating home safety through a caregiver’s lens revealed major gaps in the industry’s ability to support people in living comfortably and safely at home. Motivated by this experience, she and her husband opened TruBlue of Northwest Brooklyn to help local families like theirs manage home maintenance with confidence and ease.

“I want to give back to the community,” Soong said. “In construction, there are a lot of opportunities, but the industry doesn’t always treat people well. I want to change that and elevate the standard. My husband, who’s my partner in this business, is also a veteran. We want to give back through veteran programs and create a business that people want to be part of — as clients and employees.”

“We’re thrilled to bring TruBlue to Brooklyn, and there’s no better partner to lead the way than Jean,” said TruBlue President Sean Fitzgerald. “Across the country, the senior population is growing rapidly, and with that comes a rising need for home assessments, modifications, and maintenance support. Yet, very few providers are addressing this demand. TruBlue is one of the only companies in this space, and that’s driving significant growth for us.”

An April 2022 report by the University of Michigan Institute for Healthcare Policy and Innovation found that 88% of adults aged 50–80 “felt it is important to remain in their homes for as long as possible.” TruBlue offers support both inside and outside of the home to help those seniors stay in their home longer. From adding grab bars and replacing door handles, to renovating tubs for easy access, the list of possible senior home modifications for safety and ease of use is vast.

Along with its focus on senior safety, TruBlue is one of the first franchises to offer subscription based home maintenance packages. Just like it’s important to maintain your car, it is equally as important to maintain your home, typically a customer’s most valuable asset. For busy adults and seniors, it can be hard to keep up with the demands of their homes. With various customizable, subscription-based services, customers can select a TruBlue home maintenance service package that fits the specific needs of their home and family, so they can enjoy hassle-free living.

One of the most popular TruBlue offerings is their Maintenance Plan which ensures regularly scheduled visits to handle home maintenance like changing batteries and lightbulbs or caulking sinks and tubs. For seniors in particular, TruBlue is dedicated to ensuring aging adults avoid potentially dangerous situations, like climbing ladders.

