Shipley Donuts Achieves 18th Consecutive Quarter of Positive Sales Growth

Nation’s largest donut and kolache brand expands into its 14th state in Q2; continues record growth

July 25, 2025 // Franchising.com // HOUSTON – Shipley Donuts, the nation’s largest brand of fresh, handmade daily donuts and kolaches, marked its 18th consecutive quarter of positive sales growth in the second quarter of 2025, while expanding into two new states and opening 16 new locations throughout the first half of the year.

The company’s strategic growth introduced Shipley to Virginia with its June opening in Lynchburg, increasing the brand’s footprint to 14 states. The brand also inked a deal in Q2 to open its first Missouri location, which will bring the world’s greatest donuts to Branson by early 2026.

“Shipley Donuts continues to prove that quality products are the foundation of consistent success and strong new market entries,” said Flynn Dekker, CEO of Shipley Donuts. “Eighteen consecutive quarters of positive growth is a testament to the strength of our brand and the dedication of our franchise partners who are bringing Shipley’s iconic taste to communities across America.”

Shipley is on track to open a record-setting 40-plus new shops by the end of 2025. Ten of these are slated to open in Q3, including a new flagship location in Nashville’s high-profile Nashville Yards development. Additionally, the brand has more than 200 units in its development pipeline.

The brand’s expansion builds upon momentum established in Q1 2025, during which Shipley opened its first North Carolina location and signed a 30-unit development agreement to enter New Mexico and South Florida.

Franchise opportunities are available throughout the South, Southeast and Midwest for qualified operators seeking to join America’s fastest-growing donut brand. Information is available at ownashipleydonuts.com.

About Shipley Donuts

Founded in 1936, Houston-based Shipley Donuts is the nation’s largest brand of handmade fresh daily donuts and kolaches, with more than 375 company-owned and franchised restaurants across 14 states, serving up its famous donuts, coffee and kolaches to generations of guests. Shipley is ranked No. 121 on Entrepreneur magazine’s Franchise 500® 2025 list and No. 1 in its category and is No. 147 on the Technomic 2025 Top 500. For franchising information, visit ownashipleydonuts.com. Follow Shipley on Instagram and Facebook @ShipleyDonuts, and sign up for Shipley Sweet Rewards at shipleydonuts.com/rewards to unlock free donuts, discounted coffee, exclusive merchandise and more.

SOURCE Shipley Donuts

###

Media Contact:

Rachel Tabacnic

817-329-3257

[email protected]

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.