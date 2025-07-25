Wahlburgers Takes Flight at Detroit Metropolitan Airport

July 25, 2025 // Franchising.com // DETROIT – Wahlburgers is headed for Terminal A at the Detroit Metropolitan Airport (DTW). The popular restaurant brand is preparing to land, bringing its signature gourmet burgers, sandwiches and more to Detroit travelers.

Wahlburgers brings real family recipes from the Wahlberg kitchen straight to the terminal. Inspired by the flavors that filled their own house while growing up together, the offerings are a flavorful tribute to family traditions. Detroit guests passing through Delta’s Terminal A can look forward to a menu filled with crave-worthy selections — from the Our Breakfast Burger, to the Breakfast Burrito, to the Impossible (™) Burger, Crispy Chicken Ranch Sandwich to the brand’s signature gourmet burgers crafted with 100% Certified Angus Beef®. Whether grabbing a quick bite or sitting down before takeoff, guests can enjoy the comfort of a craveable meal on the go.

“Detroit holds a special place in the heart of the Wahlberg family, which makes opening a Wahlburgers at Detroit Metro Airport especially meaningful,” said Randy Sharpe, CEO of Wahlburgers. “We’re thrilled to bring the family’s favorite recipes to travelers, giving them a taste of our signature flavors while on the go. Detroit has such a strong sense of pride and personality — just like our brand — so it feels like a perfect fit. Whether you’re catching a flight or just craving a great burger, we’ve got you covered.”

Open daily from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., the restaurant will operate as a counter-service concept within the airport’s food court, located across Gate A64, with shared seating nearby.

